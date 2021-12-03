Why Little Mix Are Going On A Break

By Capital FM

Here’s why Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are going on a break after their Confetti Tour in 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall announced on Thursday evening that they will be going on hiatus after celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

The girl band rose to fame after winning the X Factor in 2011 with former bandmate Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December last year.

However, after Leigh-Anne and Perrie both welcomed their first babies in August, the new mamas and bandmate Jade revealed their plans to take a break for the girl group in an emotional statement, insisting that they’re ‘not splitting up’.

Little Mix Fight Back Tears In Emotional The Graham Norton Show Performance Moments After Announcing Break

But why are Little Mix going on a break?

Here’s what you need to know…

Little Mix announced their hiatus. Picture: Getty

The Little Mix girls have been working on their own solo projects. Picture: Alamy

We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. pic.twitter.com/d5pYwYryIu — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 2, 2021

Why are Little Mix going on a break?

The ‘Confetti’ singers shared their hiatus announcement on December 2nd with a heartfelt video montage of their time together in the band.

They wrote alongside the clip that they will still reunite in future and are still set to continue with their Confetti Tour 2022 as planned.

The girls said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards welcomed their babies in the summer. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

Little Mix are set to go on a break after their Confetti 2022 Tour dates. Picture: Getty

Since Leigh-Anne and Perrie have just become mamas, it’s likely the stars want to take some time out to spend time with their families.

The girls have also been super busy with their individual projects away from the band.

Leigh-Anne is starring in her first movie role in Boxing Day, which drops December 3, and the singer even has her very own bikini line called In A Seashell.

Perrie has taken a similar route with her side hustle and recently launched a luxury clothing line called Disora, which has already sold out its first collection.

Meanwhile, Jade has been taking on her very own brand deals and made frequent TV appearances - not to mention, she also owns her very own nightclub in Newcastle, Arbeia.

We’re sure we’ll see the girls reunite again one day, as Little Mix even promised that the band ‘is forever’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital