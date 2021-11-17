WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade opened up about the future of the band, following months of speculation.

Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to speak about their new track, 'No'.

The band, who became a trio back in 2020, responded to hiatus rumours and agreed that no matter what "Little Mix is forever".

Speculation around a hiatus has been growing in recent months and was fuelled further after the release of their greatest hits album, 'Between Us'.

Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours. Picture: Getty

As well as including the likes of 'Shout Out To My Ex', 'Wings' & 'Sweet Melody', the last song on the deluxe version of the album is the band's song 'Wasabi', which ends with the lyrics: "I bet they gonna break up", but what the hell do you know?"

When asked whether this was a hint that a break was on the horizon, Perrie responded: "I think no matter what Little Mix do, whether we venture out individually, whatever we do, Little Mix is forever."

The new mum continued: "We'll always stick together, we'll always tour, we'll always do things as a group because Little Mix is just, it's fire, you know?"

Litte Mix respond to hiatus rumours. Picture: Station owned

Commenting further on the band's special bond, Perrie added: "What we have is so special, we know that and we know that Little Mix as the three of us is so so strong and we never want that to be over."

Agreeing with Perrie, Jade added: "I want to stay like the Rolling Stones, you know they're still going? That's what I want for Little Mix... I want people to be sick of us."

