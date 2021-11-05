Inside Little Mix's 'Between Us' Lyrics: The Ultimate Friendship Anthem

By Savannah Roberts

Here's the lyrical lowdown on the latest Little Mix bop – female friendship appreciation edition!

Little Mix has dropped another single from their upcoming greatest hits album!

'Between Us' is the second original track ahead of the release of the compilation record of the same name, which will land on streaming platforms on November 12th.

The pop ballad is an ode to the Little Mix ladies' friendship as they reflect on their 10 years together as a band.

'Between Us' comes out on November 12th. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

What is 'Between Us' about?

The title track of the forthcoming album centres on the bond the Mixers have formed with one another throughout their long and illustrious careers.

Easter eggs are woven into the anthemic tune as they reference many of their previous hits, from 'Sweet Melody' to 'Wings'.

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade each sing verses where they profess their love and appreciation for one another, claiming that they will always be present through thick and thin – despite any hardships...

Little Mix have dropped a song from their upcoming album. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

"When the curtains close and all of the lights go down, Safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around"

Rumours about a potential Little Mix hiatus have been whirring for weeks, the Mixers are yet to put the claims to rest but have made it undoubtedly clear that their friendship will never waiver.

Repeatedly throughout the emotional track, they vow "nothing comes between us," as they embark on their seventh album journey.

Read on to find out the full lyrics of the girl group's latest earworm!

Little Mix's 'Between Us' full lyrics

When the curtains close and all of the lights go down

Safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around

And I will fix your crown

And if you're knocked, I'm your rock, I won't stop

You will never be in doubt

In doubt



Like damn, we got history

Shared every misery

Lived every victory

Yeah, we got synergy

If they hurt you, they hurting me

That's just the way it be



We walked through the fire and as the flames got higher

It made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters

Fighters



So here's my vow

Starting from here and now

Nothing comes between us

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won't lose this thing we found

'Cause love will never leave us

Nothing comes between us

Between us



(Us, us, us)

Nothing comes between us

(Us, us, us)



Remember the day when we finally found our wings

It changed our lives, gave us power to do anything (Anything)

And every time they break us down (Break us down) ha!

We bounce back, every track, hit you back

So you never be in doubt, (Never be in) doubt



Damn, we got history (Yeah)

And all these sweet melodies (Yeah)

Lived every victory

Yeah, we got synergy

If they hurt you, they hurting me

Yeah, that's just the way it be



We walked through the fire and as the flames got higher

Yeah, it made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters

Fighters



So here's my vow (Here's my vow)

Starting from here and now (Here and now)

Nothing comes between us (Between us)

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won't lose this thing we found

And love will never leave us

'Cause nothing comes between us

Between us



(Us, us, us)

Oh us, oh no, no

Nothing comes between us

(Us, us, us)

Us, us, us, us



Damn, we got history

Even when life goes on

If they hurt you, they hurting me

We will always be as one



So here's my vow

Starting from here and now

Nothing comes between us

Nothing comes between us

I swear that we won't lose this thing we found

Love will never leave us

Nothing comes between us

Between us



(Us, us, us)

Us

I swear that we won't lose this thing we found

(Us, us, us)

Between us

Us



So when the curtains close and all of the lights go down

It's safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around

