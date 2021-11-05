Inside Little Mix's 'Between Us' Lyrics: The Ultimate Friendship Anthem
5 November 2021, 11:03
Here's the lyrical lowdown on the latest Little Mix bop – female friendship appreciation edition!
Little Mix has dropped another single from their upcoming greatest hits album!
'Between Us' is the second original track ahead of the release of the compilation record of the same name, which will land on streaming platforms on November 12th.
The pop ballad is an ode to the Little Mix ladies' friendship as they reflect on their 10 years together as a band.
What is 'Between Us' about?
The title track of the forthcoming album centres on the bond the Mixers have formed with one another throughout their long and illustrious careers.
Easter eggs are woven into the anthemic tune as they reference many of their previous hits, from 'Sweet Melody' to 'Wings'.
Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade each sing verses where they profess their love and appreciation for one another, claiming that they will always be present through thick and thin – despite any hardships...
"When the curtains close and all of the lights go down, Safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around"
Rumours about a potential Little Mix hiatus have been whirring for weeks, the Mixers are yet to put the claims to rest but have made it undoubtedly clear that their friendship will never waiver.
Repeatedly throughout the emotional track, they vow "nothing comes between us," as they embark on their seventh album journey.
Read on to find out the full lyrics of the girl group's latest earworm!
Little Mix's 'Between Us' full lyrics
When the curtains close and all of the lights go down
Safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around
And I will fix your crown
And if you're knocked, I'm your rock, I won't stop
You will never be in doubt
In doubt
Like damn, we got history
Shared every misery
Lived every victory
Yeah, we got synergy
If they hurt you, they hurting me
That's just the way it be
We walked through the fire and as the flames got higher
It made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters
Fighters
So here's my vow
Starting from here and now
Nothing comes between us
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won't lose this thing we found
'Cause love will never leave us
Nothing comes between us
Between us
(Us, us, us)
Nothing comes between us
(Us, us, us)
Remember the day when we finally found our wings
It changed our lives, gave us power to do anything (Anything)
And every time they break us down (Break us down) ha!
We bounce back, every track, hit you back
So you never be in doubt, (Never be in) doubt
Damn, we got history (Yeah)
And all these sweet melodies (Yeah)
Lived every victory
Yeah, we got synergy
If they hurt you, they hurting me
Yeah, that's just the way it be
We walked through the fire and as the flames got higher
Yeah, it made us survivors, yeah, it made us fighters
Fighters
So here's my vow (Here's my vow)
Starting from here and now (Here and now)
Nothing comes between us (Between us)
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won't lose this thing we found
And love will never leave us
'Cause nothing comes between us
Between us
(Us, us, us)
Oh us, oh no, no
Nothing comes between us
(Us, us, us)
Us, us, us, us
Damn, we got history
Even when life goes on
If they hurt you, they hurting me
We will always be as one
So here's my vow
Starting from here and now
Nothing comes between us
Nothing comes between us
I swear that we won't lose this thing we found
Love will never leave us
Nothing comes between us
Between us
(Us, us, us)
Us
I swear that we won't lose this thing we found
(Us, us, us)
Between us
Us
So when the curtains close and all of the lights go down
It's safe to say I'll stay, I will always stick around
