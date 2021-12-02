Little Mix Announce They're Going On Hiatus After 10-Year Anniversary

Little Mix are taking a hiatus. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Little Mix have confirmed they're taking a hiatus following months of speculation Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall would split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Little Mix have announced they're going on hiatus after 10 years of success since winning The X Factor.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall announced they would be taking a well-deserved break following their postponed tour which will take place in 2022.

They announced in a statement: "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts Rare Photo With New Baby After Breastfeeding Before ‘Boxing Day’ Premiere

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x."

Little Mix announced their hiatus. Picture: Getty

We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix. pic.twitter.com/d5pYwYryIu — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 2, 2021

It comes after Leigh-Anne and Perrie became mothers in the summer, welcoming their first babies with respective partners André Gray and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The girls continued to work throughout their pregnancies, filming a whopping five music videos in the run-up to their 10-year anniversary album 'Between Us'.

The 'Heartbreak Anthem' hitmakers became a trio when long-time bandmate Jesy quit the group at the end of 2020 due to the 'pressures of being in a girl band.'

Not only did the girls continue to release music and work as a three, but they've also taken on solo projects away from the group in recent years.

Little Mix reassured fans they're not splitting. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne fronted a documentary on racial inequality in the music industry with BBC iPlayer, which was released May 2021, and also took on her first big-screen role in Christmas movie Boxing Day.

She's also been running her own swimwear line, In A Seashell since 2019.

Perrie took a similar step in the fashion world, launching her own luxury clothing line called Disora.

Meanwhile, Jade has been making regular TV appearances and taking on brand deals of her own.

The Geordie pop star became the face of Ellesse in September and collaborated with Beauty Bay in October for a huge eyeshadow palette of her own.

If that wasn't enough to impress Mixers, Jade owns and runs a nightclub in Newcastle, Arbeia.

Throughout their career Little Mix have promised the band 'is forever', so despite their hiatus we reckon it won't be the last time we see this successful trio together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital