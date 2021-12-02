Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts Rare Photo With New Baby After Breastfeeding Before ‘Boxing Day’ Premiere

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a rare picture of one of her babies. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared a rare picture with one of her new babies after attending the ‘Boxing Day’ premiere.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock made her big screen debut in Boxing Day, proving that the Little Mix star really can do it all after becoming a mum to twins earlier this year.

After being joined at the film premiere by fiancé André Gray and her Little Mix sisters Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne took to Instagram to share some photos from the night.

Alongside glamorous snaps from the red carpet, Leigh-Anne posted a candid black and white picture of herself breastfeeding one of her beautiful new babies.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's fiancé joined her at the premiere. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed twins in August and have kept the little ones understandably off of social media, so fans were so happy to see a rare picture of one of the tots.

“Beautiful Leigh,” one person commented, as another wrote: “Superwoman, congratulations my love.”

“Not you being a singer, business woman, actress, activist and mother [sic],” added another Mixer.

“Andre, jade, perrie and your kids supporting you,” replied a fourth.

The Little Mix girls supported Leigh-Anne at the premiere. Picture: Getty

She wrote: “What an overwhelmingly incredible night... Watching back my acting debut and seeing little old me as a leading lady in a whole MOVIE!

“@warnerbrosuk @amlameenbaby THANK YOU for taking a chance on me #BoxingDayTheFilm OUT DECEMBER 3rd! A film we ALL need right now.”

After feeding her babies, Leigh-Anne was joined by husband-to-be Andre and besties Jade and Perrie at the premiere for her first movie role.

In Boxing Day, Leigh-Anne plays Georgia, the ex-girlfriend of lead Melvin (Aml Ameen) who causes trouble when they bump into each other after he and his fiancée return to London to meet his eccentric British-Caribbean family.

