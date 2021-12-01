Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Just Proved They’re The Ultimate Besties

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were the ultimate supportive Little Mix BFFs at Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Boxing Day premiere.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall were the proudest best friends at the premiere of bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s debut movie, Boxing Day.

The ‘Confetti’ singers celebrated Leigh-Anne’s lead role in the film, which also stars Aml Ameen and Aja Naomi King.

Attending the red carpet event together, the Little Mix girls looked closer than ever as they posed for snaps while embracing each other, giving us ultimate BFF goals!

Little Mix attended the Boxing Day premiere together. Picture: Getty

Boxing Day drops on December 3. Picture: WarnerBros

Fans couldn’t get over how adorable the girls looked as they held hands on the red carpet while beaming.

Taking to Twitter, one fan commented on the snaps, saying: “They’re really sisters.”

Another added: “Crying my eyes out as we speak.”

The Little Mix girls are the most supportive BFFs. Picture: Alamy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is starring in Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

“These girls are just pure gold,” penned a third.

The Boxing Day premiere is the first time Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie have been reunited for a while, which made their appearance extra special!

Leigh-Anne’s upcoming movie is set to drop on December 3 in cinemas.

