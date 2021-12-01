Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Just Proved They’re The Ultimate Besties

1 December 2021, 11:56

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards were the ultimate supportive Little Mix BFFs at Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Boxing Day premiere.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall were the proudest best friends at the premiere of bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s debut movie, Boxing Day.

The ‘Confetti’ singers celebrated Leigh-Anne’s lead role in the film, which also stars Aml Ameen and Aja Naomi King.

Attending the red carpet event together, the Little Mix girls looked closer than ever as they posed for snaps while embracing each other, giving us ultimate BFF goals!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Slays Vocals Whilst Pregnant In The Studio

Little Mix attended the Boxing Day premiere together
Little Mix attended the Boxing Day premiere together. Picture: Getty
Boxing Day drops on December 3
Boxing Day drops on December 3. Picture: WarnerBros

Fans couldn’t get over how adorable the girls looked as they held hands on the red carpet while beaming.

Taking to Twitter, one fan commented on the snaps, saying: “They’re really sisters.”

Another added: “Crying my eyes out as we speak.”

The Little Mix girls are the most supportive BFFs
The Little Mix girls are the most supportive BFFs. Picture: Alamy
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is starring in Boxing Day
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is starring in Boxing Day. Picture: Alamy

“These girls are just pure gold,” penned a third.

The Boxing Day premiere is the first time Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie have been reunited for a while, which made their appearance extra special!

Leigh-Anne’s upcoming movie is set to drop on December 3 in cinemas.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix Perrie Edwards: Where Is She From? Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Age And Instagram Revealed

Little Mix

Who is Majesty to Rihanna? Why fans think Riri has kids

Does Rihanna Have Kids? Why The Internet Is Confused Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Faye Winter had a pretty awkward encounter with Teddy Soares' family

Love Island’s Teddy Reveals Faye’s Super Awkward Encounter With His Family

Shawn Mendes is missing his shared dog with Camilla Cabello following their split

Shawn Mendes Wants 'Split Custody' Of Dog After Camila Cabello Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld takes on Forfeit Bullseye

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Takes On Capital's Forfeit Bullseye

Exclusive
Little Mix respond to hiatus rumours

WATCH: Little Mix Respond To Hiatus Rumours

Exclusive
Tom Grennan has a family connection to Niall Horan

WATCH: Tom Grennan & Niall Horan Have A Surprising Family Connection

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran wanted to join One Direction

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Reveals He Wanted To Be In One Direction

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her