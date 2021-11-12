When Is 'Boxing Day' Coming Out? All The Latest On Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Movie Debut

12 November 2021, 17:05

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making her movie debut in Christmas film Boxing Day – here’s when you can catch the Little Mixer on the big screen.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is breaking into the film industry after a successful 10 years in one of the biggest girl bands in the world.

Before becoming a mum earlier this year, Leigh-Anne starred in Christmas movie Boxing Day, and the trailer gives us a glimpse at the ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ singer’s acting debut.

Sharing the movie poster on her Instagram, Leigh-Anne expressed her excitement, saying she’s ‘truly honoured’ to have been involved.

Little Mix Are Glamorous Mums In ‘No’ Music Video Filmed While Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Were Pregnant

She wrote: “I am truly honoured to have been able to be apart of this film but also truly proud, to witness the arrival of a film that celebrates black culture, black talent and black love. @amlameenbaby wrote this film not conforming to what society associates with black culture.

“We don’t always have to dominate films associated with crime and violence. The spotlight really shines on us all so differently in this film and I can’t wait for you guys to witness it.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock will make her movie debut in Boxing Day
Leigh-Anne Pinnock will make her movie debut in Boxing Day. Picture: Getty
Leigh-Anne is expanding her career outside of Little Mix
Leigh-Anne is expanding her career outside of Little Mix. Picture: Getty

When is Boxing Day coming out?

Boxing Day starring Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne is coming out in cinemas on 3 December – perfect timing for our festive rom com bingeing.

The movie will be coming out in cinemas across the UK!

Is there a trailer for Boxing Day?

There is a trailer for Boxing Day (at the top of this page)! And in it we see a British movie mogul named Melvin who lives in Hollywood but decides to head back to London for the Holidays with his American fiancée who wants to meet his family.

Things turn hilarious and chaotic as Melvin and his fiancée Lisa run into his ex-girlfriend, Georgia, played by Leigh-Anne – and that’s before they’ve even met his eccentric British-Caribbean family.

Who’s in the cast of Boxing Day alongside Leigh-Anne?

  • Aml Ameen as Melvin
  • Aja Naomi King as Lisa
  • Yasmin Money Prince
  • Martina Laird as Janet
  • Solly McLeod as Bellman
  • Leigh-Anne as Georgia
  • Lisa Davina Phillip as Auntie Valrie
  • Joshua Malone as Jermaine
  • Claire Skinner as Caroline
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Shirley
  • Fraser James as Billy
  • Tamara Lawrance as Aretha
  • Tim Ahern as Dave
  • Sheyi Cole as Josh
  • Derek Ezenagu as Clint

