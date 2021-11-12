Little Mix Are Glamorous Mums In ‘No’ Music Video Filmed While Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Were Pregnant

Little Mix filmed their 'No' music video while Perrie and Leigh-Anne were pregnant. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

Little Mix have released the fifth music video Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards filmed while pregnant earlier this year.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock dropped their greatest hits album ‘Between Us’ on Friday, releasing new single ‘No’ at the same time.

In the music video, the girls are channelling their inner Desperate Housewives, taking control of the man-child men in their lives by getting them to do chores via a remote control.

It’s the fifth music video Leigh-Anne and Perrie filmed while pregnant, after they also released ‘Confetti’, ‘Heartbreak Anthem’, ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’ and ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ earlier this year.

Little Mix are fed-up housewives in the 'No' music video. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards had busy work schedules while pregnant. Picture: Getty

They worked so hard this era 😭



Perrie & Leigh Anne was pregnant while shooting all these mvs & photoshoots also recording the new albums & Collabs,



Jade doing all these interviews alone promoting Little Mix,



My hardworking babies deserve all the love .💜❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/8cjPlbNBAZ — ArchiveLittleMix ✂️ (@ArcLittleMix) November 11, 2021

Let’s also not forget the acoustic video they filmed for ‘Confetti’ after having just announced their pregnancies.

The girls look as incredible as always in the ‘No’ video, dressed in silk wrap dresses and with the most voluminous hairstyles we’ve seen in a while.

Fans are loving the vid, with some hailing it one of their best.

“The No music video is amazing!” One person replied.

“It gave what it supposed to give! Yes queen!” Commented another Mixer.

“Omg what a beautiful video girls! Loved every single minute of it!” Tweeted a third.

The start of the video sees the trio in velour tracksuits pushing a pram with three men acting like babies before it cuts to the girls in a 50’s style home making sandwiches and ironing.

Their fed-up lives change when the girls discover a 'man-ual' and instructions to a remote control.

After they find a button that switches up the boys’ behaviour the girls enjoy kicking back as the men get to work in the kitchen and on a bunch of household chores.

The song seems to be about how the girls have taken control of their lives for the better after Perrie and Leigh-Anne became first-time mums in the summer.

