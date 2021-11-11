Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Rare Photo On Day Out With Twin Babies

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s twin babies have made a rare appearance on her Instagram page.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been settling into life as a new mama after welcoming her twin babies with her fiancé Andre Gray back in August.

The Little Mix star has chosen to keep the genders and names of her babies out of the spotlight but still treats fans to an adorable glimpse of her little ones from time to time.

The ‘Confetti’ singer, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, decided to share some rare snaps with her babies after having a cute day out with the tots.

Leigh-Anne can be seen staring into the distance and pushing her twin pram while visiting Cliveden House; a five-star property in Taplow.

Leigh-Anne enjoyed a cute day out with her twin babies
Leigh-Anne enjoyed a cute day out with her twin babies. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock took a trip to Cliveden House
Leigh-Anne Pinnock took a trip to Cliveden House. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

The ‘Sweet Melody’ star enjoyed the trip out with her good friend Hannah, who she tagged in the photo.

"Oh we do love an autumnal setting @hannahlisab beautiful couple of days with the bestie and cubbies," Leigh-Anne captioned the post.

The new snap comes just a few days after Leigh-Anne shared a glimpse of her twins for the first time since welcoming them back in the summer.

Leigh-Anne gave birth to her twins back in August
Leigh-Anne gave birth to her twins back in August. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray have been settling into their lives as new parents
Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray have been settling into their lives as new parents. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

The ‘Woman Like Me’ songstress posted a behind-the-scenes video montage from her 30th, where she can be seen hovering over her babies’ bed as she leaned in to say goodnight.

Leigh-Anne says to her babies while laughing: “Hi... do I look funny? Do I look funny to you?”

We then see a shot of Andre cradling one of their twins, as Leigh-Anne adds: “The bubbas are in good hands."

We’re loving the mama Mixer content!

