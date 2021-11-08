Perrie Edward's Dedicates Cute Post To 'Baby Daddy' On Fifth Anniversary

Perrie posts in celebration of their relationship milestone. Picture: Getty/Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards shares a cute moment with her 'baby daddy' as they reflect on five years together.

Perrie Edwards just marked five years with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain!

On Sunday, the Little Mix star post an adorable snap online in celebration of her fifth anniversary with the Liverpool football player.

The relationship milestone came after just over two months since the talented pair became first-time parents, welcoming their baby boy Axel Oxlade Chamberlain on August 22nd.

Perrie Edwards wishes her beau a happy anniversary. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie took to Instagram to mark the occasion and playfully dubbed her partner in crime as her 'baby Daddy'.

They celebrated half a decade together by seemingly jetting off on a romantic holiday together.

The new parents looked as loved up as ever as the songstress posted a photo of them embracing on a catamaran in a very exotic looking location.

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' singer got sentimental in the caption, writing: "Happy 5 years of love to my baby Daddy!"

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards celebrate five years together. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie and Alex, both 28, started dating in 2016 and marriage rumours have swirled the pair ever since!

The A-list couple announced that they were expecting in May, shortly after Perrie's bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock went public with her pregnancy.

The Little Mix sisters welcomed their bundles of joy just weeks apart in August!

Perrie shared the name and sex of her new arrival a few weeks after giving birth, whereas Leigh-Anne has understandably decided to stay more private.

Congratulations to Axel's mum and dad on their wood anniversary!

