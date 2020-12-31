What Is Disora? Perrie Edwards Teases New Solo Project In 2021

31 December 2020, 16:24

Perrie Edwards teased a new project called Disora with fans
Perrie Edwards teased a new project called Disora with fans. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all have solo projects outside of Little Mix underway for 2021, and Perrie’s just given us a hint at what’s next for her.

The Little Mix ladies have made it no secret they’re working on solo projects outside of the band, with Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all focusing on their individual passions in 2021.

After Jesy Nelson quit the band at the start of December, the remaining trio are embarking on their plans for the next year and Perrie’s just given a hint at what to expect.

Perrie Edwards has also added a black heart alongside her name
Perrie Edwards has also added a black heart alongside her name. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The Geordie pop star oh so casually changed her bio on Instagram to include a link to wearedisora.com, which takes you to a homepage with the message ‘coming soon… 2021’.

Despite the subtle update to her social media profile, most of her 11.3 million followers obviously noticed it straight away and have been trying to guess ‘what is Disora’ ever since.

“Perrie what is this? Omg I’m so excited for her,” one fan tweeted.

“Miss Perrie Edwards u can’t just leave us like this we need answers,” agreed a second.

Little Mix have their own individual projects underway
Little Mix have their own individual projects underway. Picture: Getty

“Perrie Edwards owning her own company at the age of 27. So f*****g powerful,” one Mixer added.

Fans also noticed she swapped the sunflower emoji from beside her name to a black heart, a sure sign of a new era in the celebrity world.

Perrie may be setting up her own brand, following in the footsteps of bandmate Leigh-Anne who runs swimwear line In A Seashell.

In the meantime, fans can sign up with their email address to find out more nearer to the project’s unveiling.

