Inside Perrie Edwards' First Mother’s Day With Baby Axel & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

How Perrie Edwards celebrated the special occasion. Picture: Alamy

Perrie Edwards gave fans a look inside her first Mother's Day since giving birth as she revealed that boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'spoiled' her.

Perrie Edwards had the most adorable Mother's Day!

The Little Mix star and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both 28, welcomed baby boy Axel in August 2021.

Footballer Alex made sure to mark the occasion as the family celebrated their first Mother’s Day – and he had nothing but words of adoration for his beau!

He shared a heartwarming snap of Perrie with their child, who is nearly seven months old, on Instagram as he gushed over his partner in crime.

Perrie Edwards gave birth to Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie and Alex have been dating for over four years. Picture: Getty

Alex wrote: "The first one is always special… Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum my lil man could ever have wished for!"

The black-and-white picture showed the pop star gently kissing her newborn's forehead in an old photoshoot.

The ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ hit-maker took to her Instagram stories to share the festivities that her boyfriend had arranged for the special day.

She shared photos of presents, balloons and a tray of cookies from her partner, she even received a card with her son's footprint painted on the front – too cute!

Perrie Edwards calls her son her 'bunny' on Mother's Day. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie shows off her gifts from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Mother's Day. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The Mixer wrote on her story: “I was spoilt for my first Mother’s Day".

The DISORA founder has been going strong with the sportsman since they were first linked in late-2016. Perrie and Alex announced that they were expecting their tot back in May of last year, before they became first-time parents on August 21.

Since the arrival of baby boy Axel, the couple has been surrounded by engagement rumours but are yet to comment on the claims.

