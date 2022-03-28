Inside Perrie Edwards' First Mother’s Day With Baby Axel & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

28 March 2022, 18:40

How Perrie Edwards celebrated the special occasion
How Perrie Edwards celebrated the special occasion. Picture: Alamy

Perrie Edwards gave fans a look inside her first Mother's Day since giving birth as she revealed that boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 'spoiled' her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards had the most adorable Mother's Day!

The Little Mix star and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both 28, welcomed baby boy Axel in August 2021.

Perrie Edwards Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Baby Axel In Adorable New Video

Footballer Alex made sure to mark the occasion as the family celebrated their first Mother’s Day – and he had nothing but words of adoration for his beau!

He shared a heartwarming snap of Perrie with their child, who is nearly seven months old, on Instagram as he gushed over his partner in crime.

Perrie Edwards gave birth to Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21
Perrie Edwards gave birth to Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie and Alex have been dating for over four years
Perrie and Alex have been dating for over four years. Picture: Getty

Alex wrote: "The first one is always special… Happy Mother’s Day to the best mum my lil man could ever have wished for!"

The black-and-white picture showed the pop star gently kissing her newborn's forehead in an old photoshoot.

The ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ hit-maker took to her Instagram stories to share the festivities that her boyfriend had arranged for the special day.

She shared photos of presents, balloons and a tray of cookies from her partner, she even received a card with her son's footprint painted on the front – too cute!

Perrie Edwards calls her son her 'bunny' on Mother's Day
Perrie Edwards calls her son her 'bunny' on Mother's Day. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie shows off her gifts from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Mother's Day
Perrie shows off her gifts from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on Mother's Day. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The Mixer wrote on her story: “I was spoilt for my first Mother’s Day".

The DISORA founder has been going strong with the sportsman since they were first linked in late-2016. Perrie and Alex announced that they were expecting their tot back in May of last year, before they became first-time parents on August 21.

Since the arrival of baby boy Axel, the couple has been surrounded by engagement rumours but are yet to comment on the claims.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's complete relationship timeline

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Kylie Jenner has four nannies who help out raising Stormi and her son

Kylie Jenner’s ‘Strict Rules’ For Her Four Nannies Who Help Look After Stormi And Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox were both in attendacne

Kim Kardashian & Julia Fox Had An Awkward Run-In At The Oscars Afterparty

Molly-Mae Hague has plans to completely change her new home's interior

Molly-Mae Hague Shares Before And After Pictures Of Home Renovation Plans

Kylie Jenner changed her baby daughter's name years ago from Stormie to Stormi

Kylie Jenner Fans Are Just Realising She Changed Stormi’s Name As Well As Wolf's

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star