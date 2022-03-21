Perrie Edwards Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Baby Axel In Adorable New Video

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards’ baby boy Axel made his TikTok debut and fans can’t get over how much he’s grown!

Perrie Edwards has been treating fans to new content of her adorable baby boy Axel and her latest video has everyone saying the same thing in the comments.

The Little Mix star’s little bubba is only seven months old and already has fans obsessed with any content the ‘Confetti’ singer shares about him.

Making his debut on TikTok, Perrie shared a video compilation of Axel alongside Little Mix’s ‘Love Me Like You’ and people can’t get over how much he looks like Perrie’s boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Little Mix fans can't get over how much baby Axel looks like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Picture: Perrie Edwards/TikTok

Perrie Edwards' son Axel is now seven months old. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Taking to the comments, one fan wrote: “Omg Alex and axel are literally twins,” to which Perrie responded, “RIGHT?!”

“I’m sorry Perrie but he looks 100% like Alex,” added another.

“Axel is a baby version of Alex,” said a third.

If that isn’t wholesome enough, Perrie also revealed in the comments that Axel just got his first tooth after one fan penned: “I’m gonna miss his lil gummy smile when his teeth come through [sic].”

Baby Axel and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are twins. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

Fans can't get over how much Axel has grown in Perrie Edwards' latest video of him. Picture: Perrie Edwards/TikTok

Axel was born in August last year, just days after Perrie’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock welcomed her twin babies with fiancé Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne also shared a glimpse of her twins on TikTok recently, giving fans all the feels as she, Perrie and Jade Thirlwall are getting ready to kick off their ‘Confetti’ tour in a matter of weeks.

It’s fair to say everyone is obsessed with Mama Mixer content atm and so are we!

