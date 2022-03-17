Every Photo And Video Little Mix Have Teased From Their Tour Rehearsals

Little Mix are preparing for their April-May tour. Picture: Alamy / Little Mix/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix are gearing up for their ‘Confetti’ tour and have been getting fans excited with a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos.

Little Mix are heading on tour in April, their final string of concerts before their hiatus in which the girls will embark on solo projects of their own.

As they prepare for their busy schedule to get even busier, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been rehearsing their gruelling routines and warming up their vocals after over two years away from the stage.

They’ve also been treating fans to snippets from their on-stage routines and showing what their vocals sounded like a month before tour.

Little Mix are rehearsing for tour. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

In their latest upload the girls filmed themselves in dance rehearsals, strutting through the studio with their incredible dancers around them to their 2016 single ‘Touch’.

“Us [handshake] Jumping on a trend before it’s been and gone,” they captioned the video on Instagram.

The trio also posted a video of them warming up their vocals as they tried to sing ‘Love Sweet Love’ as perfectly as when they first recorded it.

With Leigh-Anne and Jade waiting for Perrie to hit her high notes, which she does eventually, the girls all burst into fits of laughter as her voice cracks, beautifully may we add.

As well as tour rehearsal clips the girls shared a first look at their makeup for the visuals, with each of the stars being given dramatic winged eyeliner for a powerful look.

On International Women’s Day the group shared an impressive montage of performance clips, revealing in a surprise clip at the end that they were back together and getting ready for tour.

Perrie Edwards was given dramatic winged eyeliner for the tour visuals. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall showed off her tour makeup. Picture: Jade Thirlwall/Instagram

The girls’ tour begins in April and runs until 14 May, but afterwards they have announced they’ll be going their separate ways.

Each of the singers has already embarked on their solo careers, teaming up with writers who they’ve previously worked with.

They've also taken on solo projects such as movies and documentaries and clothing brands of their own.

