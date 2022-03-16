All The Artists Jade Thirlwall Has Written Songs With As She Launches Solo Career

Jade Thirlwall has been working with some huge artists as she embarks on her solo career. Picture: Alamy

Jade Thirlwall has been working with some huge names since Little Mix announced they are taking a break from the band.

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall is undoubtedly one of the biggest pop sensations out there alongside bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - but she’s also a super talented songwriter.

The ‘Confetti’ songstress has not only written for the X Factor winning girl group but has written songs for some huge names over the years.

In December, Little Mix announced their decision to go on a hiatus for a short while to allow the girls to have a break from the band and take on their separate ventures - and it’s now been revealed they’ve all landed solo recording deals as they step into the next chapters of their careers.

As Jade gets ready to take the singing-songwriting world by storm via her new venture - here are all of the stars Jade has been working with, writing for and even been spending time with in the studio…

Jade Thirlwall has been working with a lot of big artists recently. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall and Lizzo

Jade Thirlwall is said to be in talks to do a track with Lizzo. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Jade is said to be expecting to sign a deal with record label RCA, who Little Mix were formerly signed to, according to this tabloid.

An insider said: “Jade has had talks with several different labels but she knows the team at RCA personally and is confident they understand what she wants for the next phase of her career. She is in advanced negotiations and now it’s just a case of crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s. They have already got to work on figuring out what her moves will be as a solo artist.”

After Jade signed to her new management company, Full Stop Management, there have been talks that Jade could be working with some of the talent on their roster, which includes the likes of Lizzo, Harry Styles and many more.

Hinting that a Jade X Lizzo track could be on the cards, the source added: “She is very clear about what she wants and is eager to find a really unique sound. Jade has a load of tracks which she has recorded on her own but she won’t put anything out which she isn’t completely happy with.

“She shares a manager with Lizzo and there have been talks about trying to get them in the studio together because they are both great songwriters with a similar viewpoint. They could make something really empowering together.”

Jade Thirlwall and Jax Jones

Jade Thirlwall and Jax Jones have been spending time in the studio. Picture: @jaxjones/Instagram

Kicking off her solo career with a bang, Jade wrote a song with international DJ and hitmaker Jax Jones, who has collaborated with the likes of Mabel, Raye and Demi Lovato to name a few.

Of the bop, Jax said: “I was in the studio with Jade and she is mega-cool and super-talented. She is also such fun to be around.

“We wrote something really cool so hopefully that can come out too.”

We can sense a dance bop on the way!

Jade Thirlwall and TWICE

Jade Thirlwall co-wrote a track with TWICE's Jihyo last year. Picture: Jiyho/Instagram

Just last year, Jade expanded her songwriting catalogue with a new song she co-wrote with K-Pop band, TWICE.

The ‘Holiday’ hitmaker co-wrote the track ‘First Time’ from TWICE’s mini-album ‘Taste of Love’ alongside the band’s very own Jihyo.

Fans are hoping this collaboration could mean the pair will team up again, this time to drop something with Jade’s vocals on the track, too!

We’re excited to see what Jade has planned for her new era.

