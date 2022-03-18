Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Twin Babies Just Made An Adorable Debut On TikTok

18 March 2022, 17:12

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray have shared a series of sweet family moments in a montage video on TikTok – and it's a little bit too adorable!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock professed that she's never known love quite like the one she has for her babies as she posted an adorable montage video to TikTok!

The Little Mix star welcomed her twin bundles of joy back in August with footballer financé Andre Gray, with the couple releasing few photos of their children since – they have also decided to keep the names and sexes of the twins private, understandably.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is 'Negotiating Seven-Figure Book Deal'

However, on Thursday (March 17) the Boxing Day actress treated fans to an inside look into her life as a mum with the video showcasing her sweetest family moments with the tots – too cute!

Leigh-Anne shared the cutest video on TikTok
Leigh-Anne shared the cutest video on TikTok. Picture: Alamy
Leigh-Anne Pinnock had her babies on August 16
Leigh-Anne Pinnock had her babies on August 16. Picture: Alamy

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' songstress captioned the adorable video posted to TikTok, where she has garnered over 1.1 million followers: "Never known a love like it."

The highlight reel shows a slew of sweet clips from family days at the beach to Leigh-Anne and Andre cradling their babies at home – all the while the twins are donning matching sleepsuits.

The mum-of-two still protected her children's privacy with the video, mainly obscuring their faces from the camera.

Leigh-Anne's twins were wearing matching baby grows
Leigh-Anne's twins were wearing matching baby grows. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/TikTok
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has remained private since becoming a mum
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has remained private since becoming a mum. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Fans were quick to gush over the heartwarming post in the comments, with one writing: "They’re getting so big weren’t they just born yesterday."

Another commented: "THIS IS SO CUTE I'M GONNA CRY LEIGH ANNE [sic]."

"What an amazing family," another fan wrote.

The post has already received over 2.7 million views at the time of writing – we all can't get enough of Leigh-Anne's mum content!

