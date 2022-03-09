Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is 'Negotiating Seven-Figure Book Deal'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is writing a book. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram/Alamy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is negotiating a lucrative book deal as Little Mix lead up to their hiatus.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, is reportedly in talks regarding a seven-figure book deal ahead of Little Mix's hiatus.

The mum-of-two is negotiating a lucrative agreement with a publisher as she sets her sights on releasing a novel after the success of her documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power.

The book is reported to be about the Mixer "defining who she is going to be as an independent woman' as she plans to detail her identity and career in the pop industry.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is to get a large pay cheque from her upcoming book. Picture: Alamy

A source spoke to the tabloids about Leigh-Anne's latest venture: "This is stuff she's passionate about - it isn't going to be an expose on life in a pop band, more an insight into her feelings about who she has become in that time, what she stands for and what she believes in.”

"The reaction to her documentary really spurred Leigh-Anne to want to do more," the insider revealed to the publication.

They said: "She knows her platform can help other people too and she wants to represent as many young women like her as she can."

Little Mix is gearing up toward their hiatus that will immediately follow their long-awaited Confetti Tour that will wrap in May.

Little Mix will go on their hiatus in May. Picture: Alamy

The source stated that the upcoming book will be about "stepping out from a band and defining who she is going to be as an independent woman and as an artist going forwards".

The million-pound book deal is yet another profitable endeavour that the 30-year-old has under her belt, alongside her burgeoning film projects as well as her solo music career – Leigh-Anne signed an independent recording deal earlier this year.

The Boxing Day actress is said to be "very excited at the prospect of working on it and getting it out to fans."

