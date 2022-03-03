Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Studio Snippet Weeks After Signing Solo Record Deal

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working on solo music away from Little Mix as the girls prepare to take a break from the group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is back in the studio and we are so excited!

The Boxing Day star took to TikTok to share a clip of her in the studio alongside singer songwriters Dyo and aB Keen - who just so happens to be the sister of Raye - and fans are dying to see what they’re cooking up.

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Holiday: From Rare Baby Photos To Adorable Family Moments

The ladies looked like they were having the time of their lives in the studio as Leigh-Anne playfully uploaded a video of them doing the Yoncé challenge to Beyoncé’s 2013 track ‘Partition’.

“Studio VYBEZZZZ with these queens [sic],” Leigh-Anne simply wrote in the caption and the comments were soon filled with fans screaming as the typed their excitement for new music from the songstress.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working on solo music following Little Mix's hiatus announcement. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

“LEIGH MUSIC IS COMINGGG,” shared one excited fan.

“Making a bop I’m sure,” penned another, while a third eagerly asked, “girl what are you working on,” alongside a series of side-eye emojis.

The mother-of-two signed a major recording deal with Warner Records last month as she gears up for her solo career.

This comes just a few months after Leigh-Anne, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall announced that they were set to go on a hiatus and take a break from Little Mix after 10 years together.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock landed a huge record deal with Warner Records. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Little Mix are set to go on a hiatus after their Confetti tour. Picture: Alamy

They announced the news in a statement in December 2021, confirming they would be taking a break from the girl band after their postponed Confetti tour in spring.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay,” the girls said at the time, “We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x."

Perrie and Jade are also working on solo music outside of Little Mix and fans are excited to see what the girls have been working on!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital