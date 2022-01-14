Perrie Edwards Is Already In The Studio Working On Solo Music

14 January 2022, 11:09

Perrie Edwards was seen back in the studio
Perrie Edwards was seen back in the studio. Picture: Getty/TikTok/Kamille
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards has begun working on solo material ahead of Little Mix's coming hiatus.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards is back in the studio and fans are convinced that solo music is on its way as Little Mix gear up for their 2022 hiatus.

The band announced in December that they were ‘taking a break’, with Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall deciding to venture out with more solo endeavours after their Confetti Tour in April.

What Little Mix Have Planned For 2022 As They Enter Final Year As Girlband Ahead Of Hiatus

Perrie, 28, has now been spotted in the recording studio as she continues to work on music outside of the band!

Singer and producer Kamille posted a Tik Tok on Thursday (Jan 13), showing the ‘Love (Sweet Love)' songstress excitedly dancing her way into the studio – getting everyone eager for what is to come!

Perrie Edwards has broken ground on solo material
Perrie Edwards has broken ground on solo material. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The GRAMMY award-winning producer captioned the clip she posted of the Little Mix star: “Studio wit my boo @perrieedwards.”

Unsurprisingly, fans got extremely excited in the comments and immediately needed more information!

One fan replied to the video: “PERRIE SOLO MUSIC OR SONGWRITING PROCESS? [sic]”

To which Kamille simply responded: “Solo!”

This led Mixers to quickly theorise that Perrie could be working on her first single as a stand-alone musician, or potentially a whole album!

Little Mix announced their break late last year
Little Mix announced their break late last year. Picture: Alamy

Kamille has worked on records for a slew of impressive pop stars, from Dua Lipa to Sia – as well as having worked with Little Mix all the way back in 2013 on their ‘Salute’ album!

We can’t wait to see what Kamille and Perrie come up with in the studio!

The ‘Between Us’ singer is yet to confirm that she’s working on solo material – but we hope we'll get to see more Tik Toks until she does!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Liam pranked Millie in The Maldives

Love Island's Liam Reardon Pranked Mille Court With A Fake Proposal On Holiday

Love Island

Fans spotted something 'off' about Khloe's latest post

Khloé Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Notice Giveaway Sign

Kardashian fans were left divided over North West's braces

North West Just Got Braces And Kardashian Fans Are Divided

Chloe Crowhurst from Love Island is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend David Houghton

Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Pregnant With First Child With Boyfriend David Houghton

Does Liberty Poole have a boyfriend?

Does Liberty Poole Have A Boyfriend? The Lowdown On Her Dating Life

Who is Love Island 2021 contestant, Liberty Poole?

Love Island 2021 Liberty Poole: Age, Job and Instagram Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star