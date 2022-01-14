Perrie Edwards Is Already In The Studio Working On Solo Music

Perrie Edwards was seen back in the studio. Picture: Getty/TikTok/Kamille

Perrie Edwards has begun working on solo material ahead of Little Mix's coming hiatus.

Perrie Edwards is back in the studio and fans are convinced that solo music is on its way as Little Mix gear up for their 2022 hiatus.

The band announced in December that they were ‘taking a break’, with Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall deciding to venture out with more solo endeavours after their Confetti Tour in April.

Perrie, 28, has now been spotted in the recording studio as she continues to work on music outside of the band!

Singer and producer Kamille posted a Tik Tok on Thursday (Jan 13), showing the ‘Love (Sweet Love)' songstress excitedly dancing her way into the studio – getting everyone eager for what is to come!

Perrie Edwards has broken ground on solo material. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The GRAMMY award-winning producer captioned the clip she posted of the Little Mix star: “Studio wit my boo @perrieedwards.”

Unsurprisingly, fans got extremely excited in the comments and immediately needed more information!

One fan replied to the video: “PERRIE SOLO MUSIC OR SONGWRITING PROCESS? [sic]”

To which Kamille simply responded: “Solo!”

This led Mixers to quickly theorise that Perrie could be working on her first single as a stand-alone musician, or potentially a whole album!

Little Mix announced their break late last year. Picture: Alamy

Kamille has worked on records for a slew of impressive pop stars, from Dua Lipa to Sia – as well as having worked with Little Mix all the way back in 2013 on their ‘Salute’ album!

We can’t wait to see what Kamille and Perrie come up with in the studio!

The ‘Between Us’ singer is yet to confirm that she’s working on solo material – but we hope we'll get to see more Tik Toks until she does!

