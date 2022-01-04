What Little Mix Have Planned For 2022 As They Enter Final Year As Girlband Ahead Of Hiatus

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall have a busy 2022 ahead of them as the Little Mix girls are leading up to their break from the band.

Little Mix are gearing up for their final year as a girl band before taking a break from the group.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced in December that they are set to be taking a hiatus following months of speculation.

The girls said in a statement at the time that their break will take place following their postponed ‘Confetti’ tour, which will begin in Spring 2022.

Here’s the lowdown on everything the girls have planned for this year before they go their separate ways for a little while…

The Little Mix girls will be taking a break in 2022. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix's Confetti tour will start in April 2022. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix 2022 tour

The girls’ long-anticipated Confetti tour will be the last thing the singers do together as part of Little Mix before they head off for their break from the band.

Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade will be touring a string of dates in the UK throughout April and May, where fans can give them an emotional send-off into their own worlds for the foreseeable.

When are Little Mix going on a break?

The Little Mix stars said in a statement that their break will begin after they wrap their 2022 tour - which ends on May 14.

They said: "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x."

Leigh-Anne, Jade and Perrie have all been working on solo projects away from Little Mix. Picture: Alamy

What will Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade do when Little Mix take a hiatus?

The girls have all been working on their solo projects away from the band for quite some time, which is sure to keep them busy during their break.

Perrie, who is now a mum to her 5-month-old tot Axel, has launched her own luxury fashion brand, Disora, having already sold out the first drop.

Leigh-Anne, who is also a mother to her 5-month-old twins, runs her own bikini line and has just kickstarted her acting career as the lead role in Christmas flick, Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Jade is said to be heading into a solo music career and she allegedly already has a song in the works with Jax Jones!

Jade also runs her own cocktail bar in her hometown of South Shields, and even recently signed with the same management as Harry Styles!

