Jade Thirlwall Signs With The Same Management As Harry Styles

25 November 2021, 10:37 | Updated: 25 November 2021, 11:14

Jade Thirlwall has signed onto the same team as Harry Styles
Jade Thirlwall has signed onto the same team as Harry Styles. Picture: Getty
Jade Thirlwall is reportedly the latest star to join the same team that manages Harry Styles, as Little Mix hiatus rumours continue to whirr.

As Little Mix continues to be surrounded by hiatus rumours, it’s been reported that Jade Thirlwall has signed the dotted line of a solo management contract.

The 28-year-old is now under the same management team as none other than Harry Styles!

Jade Thirlwall Reveals Little Mix Went To Therapy After Becoming A Trio

As Jade delves deeper into solo projects, such as becoming the face of Ellesse and launching an eyeshadow range, she’s now under Full Stop Management.

The company look after a slew of impressive artists, from the likes of Lizzo to Troye Sivan – so she’s in good company!

Jade Thirlwall has scored a new management deal
Jade Thirlwall has scored a new management deal. Picture: Jade Thirwall/Instagram

A source spoke to The Sun about the star's new career move: “Jade had a series of meetings with Full Stop Management earlier this year and she’s now signed.”

Jade has been drawing comparisons to Harry, as they both have been thrust into the limelight after getting their starts in X Factor pop groups.

One Direction took a break as a band in 2015, Harry's career went from strength to strength since he debuted his solo album in 2017.

“They think she is going to be a huge star,” they revealed, “just like Harry has become after One Direction went on hiatus.”

Harry Styles is also signed to Full Stop Management
Harry Styles is also signed to Full Stop Management. Picture: Getty
Jade Thirlwall is sparking solo music rumours
Jade Thirlwall is sparking solo music rumours. Picture: Getty

It’s alleged that the Mixer has already hit the studio to record solo material, Little Mix released the greatest hits album in November ‘Between Us’, sparking split rumours.

“Jade has bags of ideas for her solo music and she’s already recorded some amazing songs that have impressed industry bosses.”

“As well as music she is putting plans into motion for more TV appearances,” the insider disclosed, Jade has had very successful stints appearing on the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as Nevermind The Buzzcocks.

Little Mix have been subject to recent hiatus rumours
Little Mix have been subject to recent hiatus rumours. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

“There is no doubt she can become a mega-star in her own right.”

Her Little Mix sisters have also been venturing into individual projects; with Leigh-Anne Pinnock bagging her first solo presenting gig and Perrie Edwards launching her fashion brand Disora.

