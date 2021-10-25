Perrie Edwards Is Launching Fashion Brand 'Disora'

25 October 2021, 16:48

Perrie gushes over her Disora brand on Instagram
Perrie gushes over her Disora brand on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards shared more info on her latest solo project... and it's just around the corner!

After months of speculation, Perrie Edwards has revealed that her next big project is upon us...

The Little Mix star is preparing to launch her very own fashion brand, Disora, and she couldn't seem more excited!

The new mum took to Instagram to announce her newest business venture that has been "years in the making".

Perrie has spoke about her latest solo project
Perrie has spoke about her latest solo project. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Perrie Edwards reveals a release date for Disora
Perrie Edwards reveals a release date for Disora. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Disora is a luxury fashion range, a slogan of the newfound company is 'Luxury Fashion, Delivered Globally'.

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' songstress shared her excitement online over the entrepreneurial step in her career.

She posted a picture to the 'Gram, proudly posing with a PR package from her brand's first drop, alone with it she wrote: "Didn’t think it was possible to be anymore excited than I already am! Years in the making and my brand @disora is finally launching!

"Thank you to my Disora team for sending me my own PR chest, you b*****s are bad and boujee!"

The release date for the first line of apparel was announced via the official Disora Instagram page.

A video posted on Sunday revealed that products will be available on October 30th at 5pm in British Standard Time.

Perrie Edwards has been working on the line for years
Perrie Edwards has been working on the line for years. Picture: Getty

The first drop is being referred to as '*DS001' and is very exclusive, with no restockings of the line being arranged.

Which celebs do you think will be lucky enough to receive the luxurious PR chests in the post?

