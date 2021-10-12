Perrie Edwards Supports Halsey's Message On Post-Baby Bodies

12 October 2021, 11:56

Halsey released a statement about her post-baby body
Halsey released a statement about her post-baby body. Picture: Halsey/Instagram/Getty
Halsey shares a body positivity message on Instagram after her SNL performance. Perrie Edwards chimed in, calling the star "relatable to all mammas out there".

Halsey took to the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday in one of her first live performances after giving birth.

Following the highly-anticipated show, the new mum has spoken candidly about the commentary on her post-baby body – and Perrie Edwards rallied behind Halsey's message!

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Had An Adorable Photo Shoot With New Baby Boy

Both pop sensations have recently welcomed their own respective little bundles of joy, they've since been using their platforms to talk about motherhood.

Halsey performed at SNL on the weekned
Halsey performed at SNL on the weekned. Picture: Getty

The 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' songstress addressed the conversation being had about their appearance on SNL on Instagram.

She gave an impassioned statement: "I am posting this because no matter what I do people are going to talk about my body. It is a confusing symptom of being in the public eye so rather than complain I am going to give you something real to talk about!"

"I did SNL two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked. That was a weird feeling.

Halsey posted a slew of snaps showing her body in different stages after childbirth, she wrote: "The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing and I am letting it."

Perrie Edwards shared Hasley's "relatable" post
Perrie Edwards shared Hasley's "relatable" post. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Halsey released a statement about her SNL performance
Halsey released a statement about her SNL performance. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

She poignantly pointed out the harm in making new mothers feel like they should 'bounce back' after giving birth.

"The body behind all those compliments the other night was wearing a custom tailored outfit and lighted perfectly after much testing, so I could feel good and do my job."

Halsey continued: "I do not want to feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look “great” immediately postpartum."

One Mixer in particular enthusiastically agreed with the statement – Perrie re-shared the post to her own story and wrote along with it: "YESSSS!"

The Little Mix star wrote under Halsey's picture: "I love this so much @iamhalsey so true, and so relatable to all the mammas out there!"

Perrie and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, both 28, recently stepped out for the first time after welcoming their first child.

We love to see Halsey and Perrie using their influence to shed light on new motherhood!

