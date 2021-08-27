Halsey's 'Bells In Santa Fe': Inside The Melancholic Lyrics

27 August 2021, 12:02

Halsey releases 13 new tracks as part of fourth studio record
Halsey releases 13 new tracks as part of fourth studio record. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Halsey's newest project is here! Here's the lyrical lowdown of track number two, 'Bells in Santa Fe'.

Halsey's highly anticipated fourth studio album, 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power', dropped on August 27th and fans can't stop deciphering the singer's lyrics...

The second track, 'Bells in Santa Fe', has already been creating a lot of buzz online, but what is it about?

Halsey Gives Rare Insight Into Relationship With Alev Aydin – How They Went From Friends To Partners

The new mum-of-one also released an IMAX film of the same name to coincide with the record's release.

From existential crises to loss – here's the lyrical breakdown on the alternative-rock, grunge track.

What is Halsey's 'Bells in Santa Fe' about?

'Bells in Santa Fe' is the second track on the conceptual record, fans first heard a snippet of the song when it was used in the official album announcement videos back in June.

The song was even listed as 'Track 2' on TikTok's sound library, fans have long theorised that the "everything is temporary" song would be the second work on Halsey's upcoming project – and they were right!

In the first line of the melancholy number, the singer-turned-actress references Call Me By Your Name with the line "Don't call me by my name" – the critically acclaimed 2017 movie that portrays two young men striking up a summer romance.

Halsey is an avid ally and member of the LGBTQ+ community and has referenced queer culture in her works before.

The 26-year-old musician discussed standout lines from the album on Twitter on release day and even helped fans interpret her lrycism.

They explained in a tweet the meaning behind the line "You won't even notice, little bird" – the singer wrote in response to a fan: "Little bird because Alev is çiv çiv and it means baby chick in Turkish."

Halsey's 'Bells in Santa Fe' full lyrics

Don't call me by my name
All of this is temporary
Watch as I slip away for your sake
All of this is temporary

Well, maybe I could hold you in the dark
You won't even notice me depart
Secondhand thread in a secondhand bed
With a second man's head
Leavin' through the door without a word
You won't even notice, little bird
Better off dead, so I reckon I'm headed to Hell instead

So don't wait for me, don't wait for me, wait-ah
It's not a happy ending
Don't wait for me, don't wait for me, wait-ah
It's not a happy ending

Jesus needed a three-day weekend
To sort out all his bulls**t, figurе out the treason
I've been sеarching for a fortified defence
Four to five reasons
But Jesus, you've got better lips than Judas
I could keep your bed warm, otherwise, I'm useless
I don't really mean it 'cause who the f**k would choose this?

Well, maybe I could hold you in the dark
You won't even notice me depart
Secondhand thread in a secondhand bed
With a second man's head
Leavin' through the door without a word
You won't even notice, little bird
Better off dead, so I reckon I'm headed to Hell instead

So don't wait for me, don't wait for me, wait-ah
It's not a happy ending
Don't wait for me, don't wait for me, wait-ah
It's not a happy ending
Don't wait for me, don't wait for me, wait-ah
It's not a happy ending
Don't wait for me, don't wait for me, wait-ah

All of this is temporary
All of this is temporary
All of this is temporary
All of this is temporary

Dark, you won't even notice me depart
Secondhand thread in a second man's bed
With a second man's head
All of this is temporary
All of this is temporary
All of this is—

