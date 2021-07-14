Halsey Gives Rare Insight Into Relationship With Alev Aydin – How They Went From Friends To Partners

14 July 2021, 11:42

Halsey opens up in rare interview moment about relationship with Alev Aydin
Halsey opens up in rare interview moment about relationship with Alev Aydin. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Halsey spills the tea on her private relationship with boyfriend and baby daddy, Alev Aydin. Here's what the singer had to say as she spoke on the romance for the first time...

Halsey has opened up about her relationship with Alev Aydin as she gets more comfortable stepping into the limelight with her life partner.

The pair are currently preparing to welcome their first child together!

The pregnant songstress got candid on the secretive relationship and gave fans an insight into how the talented duo got serious.

Halsey And Alev Aydin: How They Met And How Long Have They Been Together?

The 'Bad at Love' singer said "the stars aligned" as their relationship advanced from friends to family.

Halsey and Alev Aydin largely keep their relationship out of the limelight
Halsey and Alev Aydin largely keep their relationship out of the limelight. Picture: Alev Aydin/Instagram

Halsey's fourth studio album, "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power", documents the journey of starting a family with Alev.

She wrote on Instagram: "It's about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth".

The pop sensation, 26, and screenwriter, 37, have kept most details of their love affair out of the gaze of the media – and that's the way Halsey likes it.

In an interview with Allure, as she donned the August 2021 cover, the star said: "I signed up to give my whole life away, my loved ones didn't." 

Halsey and baby daddy, Alev Aydin, show off matching tattoos in rare photo together
Halsey and baby daddy, Alev Aydin, show off matching tattoos in rare photo together. Picture: Instagram

The 'You Should Be Sad' singer continued to reveal how she wanted to protect the romance in its early stages.

"The 'judginess' started from the beginning, Alev and I have been really good friends for four years. And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic.

"It was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with'."

Alev Aydin helped Halsey behind the scenes on her album photoshoot
Alev Aydin helped Halsey behind the scenes on her album photoshoot. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

The pair began spending even more time as friends when screenwriter Alev was writing a biopic based on her life.

During the project their love blossomed, due to lockdown, the lovebirds were able to keep their relationship out of the public eye, so it’s not known how long they’ve officially been together.

They were first pictured together in October 2020 and they announced their exciting baby news in January of this year.

Halsey said in the interview: "Part of the reason it took Alev and I so long to start dating was because I liked him so much."

It's speculated that Alev had a big part to play in the production of Halsey's IMAX special, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which coincides with the release of her conceptual record of the same name.

The screenwriter was even spotted behind the scenes during the photoshoot for the regal album cover as he helped the expectant mother on set.

