Halsey And Alev Aydin: How They Met And How Long Have They Been Together?

Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin have been friends for a while. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Halsey’s baby news wasn’t the only surprise she had for fans – she confirmed her new boyfriend too; baby daddy Alev Aydin.

Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin announced the pop star is pregnant in a beautiful photo shoot revealing her baby bump.

The singer only confirmed she’s with Alev in the pregnancy announcement, so naturally fans want to know more about her boyfriend and how long they’ve been together.

We’re taking a closer look at Halsey’s relationship with Alev, from how they met to when they started dating…

Halsey is set to become a mum for the first time. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey and boyfriend Alev announce they’re expecting their first baby

The announcement that had everyone throwing their phones in their air with excitement, Halsey confirmed she and screenwriter boyfriend Alev are expecting their first baby with a stunning photo shoot.

At the time, fans didn’t know Halsey had a boyfriend, let alone who he was so when she cheekily tagged his name on her bump it gave us all the answers – he’s a screenwriter, producer and actor.

Moments after her Instagram post he commented: “Heart so full, I love you sweetness,” to which she adorably replied: “I love you! And I love this mini human already!”

How long have Halsey and Alev Aydin been together?

Due to lockdown, Halsey and Alev have been able to keep their relationship out of the limelight, so it’s not known how long they’ve officially been together.

However, in October 2020 they were pictured out and about in LA picking up art supplies.

According to a People source, they’ve “been dating for several months.”

“They were spending a lot of time at her house in the fall though, and it was obvious that she was happy."

Halsey and Alev Aydin at a basketball game in January 2019. Picture: Getty

Halsey and Alev’s matching tattoos

While the start of their relationship is unclear, the couple got matching tattoos in June 2020 of the word ‘seeds’.

Tattooist Amanda Owley shared pictures of their matching inkings, revealing on Instagram the designs were drawn “in each other’s handwriting.”

How did Halsey and Alev Aydin meet?

Halsey and Alev are believed to be long-term friends – in March 2019 he posted a throwback photo of himself and the singer from a Lakers game two months prior.

He wrote: “Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again - massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game.”

Looks like Alev might just get courtside tickets for the rest of his life, actually.

