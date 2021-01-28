6 Pregnancy Clues Halsey Dropped We Completely Missed

Halsey has been teasing her pregnancy for ages on social media. Picture: Instagram @halsey

Halsey's pregnancy announcement took us all by surprise but the 'Graveyard' singer had been hinting the huge news for weeks- if not months on Instagram, which we were all clueless about.

Halsey's pregnancy announcement was one of the biggest shocks of the year- but when you look back over her Instagram, the 'You Should Be Sad' singer was dropping major clues all over the place.

We honestly thought we had better detective skills than this, because the hints are everywhere and they go back literally months.

Pregnant Halsey Inundated With Love From Taylor Swift, Perrie Edwards And More Celebrities After Baby News

Expecting her first child with screenwriter boyfriend, Alev Aydin, the pop star showed off her blossoming bump, proving she's already pretty far into her journey.

So, let's take a look at the major clues we all missed that our favourite gal is preparing to become a mum for the first time and realise how oblivious we all were.

Halsey captions post 'my baby'

Halsey captions Instagram post with dog 'my baby' days before announcement. Picture: Instagram @halsey

The image before her pregnancy reveal is one she took with her beloved pet dog, Jagger, simply captioned 'my baby'.

Halsey, seriously, you have to help us out a little more here, if we assumed everyone was pregnant from them using the word 'baby' we'd never stop!

But this was no where near her first hint, she'd honestly probably given up after how long she was trying to give the game away!

Halsey misses being 'shredded' but is enjoying being 'comfy and squishy' AKA massively pregnant

Halsey hints she's 'comfy and squishy' and misses being 'shredded'. Picture: Instagram @halsey

*Sighs*... we're really starting to get annoyed at ourselves now, because this was a major hint- but it's lockdown, we thought everyone was comfy and squishy?! FFS.

Posting from her bed Halsey wrote: " A 2018 TBT of me trying on my poison ivy costume for the first time."

"I miss being ~*tour shredded*~ but also I am comfy and squishy now so can’t complain."

As you can see, a fan has since asked in the comment section "Was this a hint at the baby?" and we'd like to take the liberty of answering on behalf of Halsey and say yes, yes it was.

Halsey says 'nothing will ever be the same'

Halsey says 'nothing will ever be the same' and we just sat back and watched. Picture: Instagram @halsey

There goes Halsey, casually dropping in to a caption her entire life is changing and yes, nothing will ever be the same.

Did we think it was lyrics? A vague reference to Drake's album?

Either way, we definitely didn't think it was her way of telling us she is having a mini Halsey.

Smh.

Halsey says she's 'busy with the future'

While chatting to fans on Twitter, Halsey told someone she's 'busy with the future' which is why she didn't do anything special to celebrate her third album, 'Manic's' first birthday.

Most assumed she was in the studio making new music, when in actual fact, she has a bun in the oven!

Halsey says she's 'busy with the future'. Picture: Twitter @halsey

Halsey only posted Instagram snaps from the waist up

Halsey has only been posting photos from the waist up. Picture: Instagram @halsey

A classic, tell tale sign someone is expecting is when they stop taking full body photos and only post from the chest up- which Halsey has definitely been doing for the past few months.

We're honestly surprised everyone, ourselves included, missed this huge hint!

Halsey is spotted out in baggy clothes

I left my house once in like the past three months and you guys know this because I got mf papped 😡😫 https://t.co/T0HNjqwteF — h (@halsey) January 23, 2021

Ah, it's perhaps the most classic celeb-pregnancy watch sign of them all, but seeing as Halsey only left the house one time in the past few months, we will forgive ourselves for not guessing this one.

Wearing baggy clothes to cover her bump, the 'You & I' singer may have raised eyebrows if we weren't in a pandemic and no one goes anywhere, ever.

To conclude, we're off to watch some true crime documentaries because we need to polish up on our investigation abilities.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Halsey News