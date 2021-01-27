Who Is Alev Aydin: Halsey's Boyfriend & Baby Daddy's Age Job & Instagram

Who is screenwriter Alev Aydin, Halsey's boyfriend and baby daddy? Picture: Instagram @zoneaydin/ @halsey

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby with screenwriter Alev Aydin so let's find out everything about him from his age, Instagram and very Hollywood job.

Alev Aydin is a screenwriter who has become the most searched name ever after Halsey announced she's pregnant with her first child with him in a surprise Instagram post.

Who is Alev Aydin and what does he do? Hollywood job revealed

Alev is a screenwriter and producer who is best known for Small Shots (2017), Controller and HipMen: Los Angeles (2017).

His IMBD page also says he is an actor and also that he is 5 ft 9, just in case you were wondering!

How old is Alev Aydin?

So little is known about Alev, we don't actually have an age for him yet, but he appears to the untrained eye as in his late 20s or early 30s.

Watch this space!

What is Alev Aydin's Instagram?

Alev's Instagram is a pretty low-key one and he isn't even verified (shocking, we know).

His handle is @zoneaydin and his follower count is unsurprisingly shooting up by the minute now his enormous news is out in the open.

Alev also has an active Twitter account under the same handle.

He posts plenty of artsy shots to his page, but rarely anything of himself and the only famous person who follows him is, indeed, Halsey.

When did Alev Aydin and Halsey start dating?

Thanks to lockdown and general secrecy it was a shock to basically everyone when Halsey announced she was expecting a baby as no one even knew she was dating anyone.

Sure enough, she tagged Alev and the internet has blown up trying to find more clues- and indeed, the pair were spotted together collecting paint supplies in October 2020.

So, they've been together at least three months and likely longer.

