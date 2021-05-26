Halsey And Alev Aydin Spark Marriage Rumours After Wearing Matching Bands On Ring Fingers

Halsey and Alev Aydin have sparked rumours they secretly married. Picture: Getty/@zoneaydin/Instagram

Halsey and their boyfriend Alev Aydin are expecting their first baby this summer and they now have fans wondering if they secretly got married.

Halsey and their boyfriend Alev Aydin have sparked marriage rumours four months after announcing they’re expecting their first baby together.

The pregnant singer stepped out earlier this week in Los Angeles and the pair were spotted wearing matching bands on their left ring fingers.

In photos obtained by this publication, the couple can be seen walking together in LA as Alev has his arm around his beau.

The ‘Without Me’ songstress' fans have been keeping up with their pregnancy journey as she’s been sharing a number of sweet snaps of their baby bump, and now fans have been left wondering if the parents-to-be secretly got married.

Halsey is pregnant with their first baby. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey and Alev Aydin are expecting their first child together. Picture: @iamhalsey/Instagram

This comes just a day after screenwriter Alev shared a black-and-white snap of himself sitting on a blanket in an outdoor space as he was spotted wearing the same band on his left ring finger.

Alev was sat in what appeared to be a large private garden with a long banquet table set up in the background with lavish lighting, leaving fans to wonder if they had secretly tied the knot.

Many fans in the comment jumped to conclusions after seeing the photo.

One commented: “Omg are you guys getting married.”

Halsey and Alev Aydin have sparked marriage rumours. Picture: @zoneaydin/Instagram

“Was that your wedding?!”, asked another fan.

Another insisted: “Totally got married!!”

Meanwhile, a number of others shared messages of ‘congrats’ in the comments, assuming that Halsey and Alev had become husband and wife.

The couple are yet to confirm the rumours themselves.

