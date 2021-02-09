All The Beautiful Photos Of Halsey’s Baby Bump So Far

9 February 2021, 13:00

Halsey announced her pregnancy in January
Halsey announced her pregnancy in January. Picture: Getty / Halsey/Instagram
Halsey’s announcement in January that she’s pregnant with her first baby was one of the most magical baby bump photoshoots we’ve seen so far.

Halsey announced she was pregnant with boyfriend Alev Aydin with a beautiful photo shoot at the end of January, revealing her cute baby bump in a rainbow bralet and jeans.

As she adjusts to being pregnant Halsey hasn’t shared many other photos of her adorable bump, but she’ll no doubt give fans a sneak peek along the way.

Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

Here are all of Halsey’s baby bump pictures so far…

Halsey will become a mum in 2021
Halsey will become a mum in 2021. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

Halsey shared her baby news with the world by posing for a stripped-back photo shoot in a pair of jeans and a rainbow crop top.

The rainbow reference in the pictures and in the caption confirmed the baby is Halsey’s ‘rainbow baby’, the name expectant mums give their little ones after experiencing a miscarriage or stillborn.

Halsey is due to give birth in the summer
Halsey is due to give birth in the summer. Picture: Halsey/Instagram

She also took off the bralet to pose topless in a few pictures, turning to the side to give a full view of her blossoming bump.

In the third, she sat on her heels and let the camera do the work, keeping her hands crossed over her chest.

Halsey and long-term friend-turned boyfriend Alev are expected to welcome their baby in summer this year.

