Jade Thirlwall’s ‘Written A Dance Track’ With Jax Jones As She Embarks On Solo Career After Little Mix

29 December 2021, 13:06

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s solo career is already underway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Little Mix singers Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall announced their hiatus a few weeks ago, telling fans they’re taking a break after their tour in 2022.

Each of the girls have had solo projects on the side for some time now, but as they gear up for time apart the pop stars are throwing themselves into their individual passions.

Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player

Jade is said to be preparing to launch solo music after writing a song with international DJ and dance music chart-topper Jax Jones.

Jade Thirlwall is launching her solo career
Jade Thirlwall is launching her solo career. Picture: Getty
Jax Jones and Jade have a dance track together
Jax Jones and Jade have a dance track together. Picture: Getty

Jax has collaborated with the likes of Mabel, Raye and Demi Lovato and told the tabloids he’s hoping to release his track with Jade soon.

He said: “I was in the studio with Jade and she is mega-cool and super-talented. She is also such fun to be around.

“We wrote something really cool so hopefully that can come out too.”

He also praised the girls as a group, saying: “Little Mix’s success is made up of all their individual talents, so I am sure they will all find a way to express themselves musically.”

Perrie and Leigh-Anne are also rumoured to be planning solo careers after 10 years in the spotlight with the girl band who won The X Factor in 2011.

The tabloids add that Jade has had secret meetings with music labels who are all impressed with her solo tracks so far.

Their source spilled: “Jade has already met with Sony to talk things through but has really been impressed by Atlantic, and all signs point to her going with them. She has held top-secret talks with them and it’s all really positive.”

Little Mix are going on hiatus after 10 years
Little Mix are going on hiatus after 10 years. Picture: Getty

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade announced their hiatus at the start of December, promising they will make more music in the future but for now they’re taking time away from the band.

It comes after Perrie and Leigh-Anne became mums in the summer, welcoming a baby boy and twins respectively with partners Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andre Gray.

