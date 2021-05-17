Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Has Her Very Own Cocktail Bar - Here's The Lowdown

17 May 2021, 13:48 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 14:37

Jade Thirlwall's Arbeia bar has re-opened.
Jade Thirlwall's Arbeia bar has re-opened. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has celebrated the re-opening of her very own bar called Arbeia - here’s the location, what's on the menu and all the details.

Little Mix have stayed true to being real-life bosses in their careers, with their band becoming the biggest girl group of our generation as well as Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall even having their own individual ventures.

Amongst their side hustles is Jade’s very own cocktail bar, which she has just re-opened as lockdown restrictions have eased across the UK.

All The Little Mix Pregnancy Pictures Of Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Bumps

So, what is Jade’s bar called and where is it located?

Here’s the low-down on the Little Mix bar and all the details you need to know…

Jade Thirlwall has re-opened her cocktail bar.
Jade Thirlwall has re-opened her cocktail bar. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

What’s the name of Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall’s bar?

Jade’s cocktail bar is called Arbeia, after the Roman fort of the same name in the Little Mix star’s hometown, South Shields.

Her bar was formerly named Red Door when it was launched back in 2019, but the ‘Confetti’ songstress gave it a rebrand last year and changed its name.

Jade Thirlwall has celebrated the re-opening of Arbeia bar.
Jade Thirlwall has celebrated the re-opening of Arbeia bar. Picture: Instagram

Where is Jade Thirlwall’s Arbeia bar located?

Arbeia bar is located in the star’s hometown, South Shields, which should come as no surprise to fans as she’s such a home bird!

Jade even celebrated the launch of her bar back in 2019 with her Little Mix bandmates Perrie and Leigh-Anne - how sweet!

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edward embracing their baby bumps alongside Jade Thirlwall.
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edward embracing their baby bumps alongside Jade Thirlwall. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

What’s on the menu at Jade Thirlwall’s Arbeia bar?

Jade Thirlwall's Arbeia bar offers a range of cocktails.
Jade Thirlwall's Arbeia bar offers a range of cocktails. Picture: arbeiabarsouthshields.com

As Arbeia is a cocktail bar, it offers an array of cocktail-enthusiast favourites - but that’s not all.

There’s also a coffee menu and a dog menu, which the bar’s website states is ‘coming soon’!

Of course, no Little Mix bar would be complete without live music, which, according to one of Arbeia’s latest Instagram posts, is available from Thursday-Sunday.

It sounds like our dream bar, tbh, and we can't wait to visit!

