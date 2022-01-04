Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Share Unseen Pregnancy & Baby Pictures

The Mixers shared some never seen before photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards gave fans an adorable insight into their family lives as they looked back on the past year.

As 2021 came to a close, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards wrapped up their year by posting a slew of snaps to Instagram.

The songstresses both experienced their first pregnancies last year, with only a handful of photographs being shared online as they prepared to welcome their bundles of joy.

The Mixers treated fans to a rare intimate look into their lives as mothers, posting everything from sonograms to growing baby bumps to Christmas family photos!

Perrie Edwards poses with baby Axel on Christmas. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie took to the ‘gram to get nostalgic about her busy year, posting a carousel of adorable private pictures and videos.

She captioned the post: “I cooked a whole human in 2021.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they combed through the Disora founder’s highlights, she started the post with a throwback clip of an ultrasound visit and ended the carousel with a snap of her and baby Axel posing at Christmas!

Leigh-Anne got just as sentimental on her page as she posted an inside look into her family lifestyle, she wrote: "'Twas a good year..."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave insight into family time. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The Boxing Day actress' round-up post featured some of her favourite career milestones from the past year, mixed in with heart-melting moments from her pregnancy.

Pinnock has understandably remained private about her twins' names and gender, however, she did share a festive photo with her fiancé Andre Gray holding their babies.

She placed angel emojis over the faces of their children to protect their privacy.

Leigh-Anne welcomed twin babies on August 16 with Andre, her bandmate Perrie then gave birth just days later with her long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain – what a year!

What will this next year bring for these busy Mixers?

