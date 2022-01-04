Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Share Unseen Pregnancy & Baby Pictures

The Mixers shared some never seen before photos
The Mixers shared some never seen before photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards gave fans an adorable insight into their family lives as they looked back on the past year.

As 2021 came to a close, Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards wrapped up their year by posting a slew of snaps to Instagram.

The songstresses both experienced their first pregnancies last year, with only a handful of photographs being shared online as they prepared to welcome their bundles of joy.

The Mixers treated fans to a rare intimate look into their lives as mothers, posting everything from sonograms to growing baby bumps to Christmas family photos!

Perrie Edwards poses with baby Axel on Christmas
Perrie Edwards poses with baby Axel on Christmas. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie took to the ‘gram to get nostalgic about her busy year, posting a carousel of adorable private pictures and videos.

She captioned the post: “I cooked a whole human in 2021.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they combed through the Disora founder’s highlights, she started the post with a throwback clip of an ultrasound visit and ended the carousel with a snap of her and baby Axel posing at Christmas!

Leigh-Anne got just as sentimental on her page as she posted an inside look into her family lifestyle, she wrote: "'Twas a good year..."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave insight into family time
Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave insight into family time. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The Boxing Day actress' round-up post featured some of her favourite career milestones from the past year, mixed in with heart-melting moments from her pregnancy.

Pinnock has understandably remained private about her twins' names and gender, however, she did share a festive photo with her fiancé Andre Gray holding their babies.

She placed angel emojis over the faces of their children to protect their privacy.

Leigh-Anne welcomed twin babies on August 16 with Andre, her bandmate Perrie then gave birth just days later with her long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain – what a year!

What will this next year bring for these busy Mixers?

