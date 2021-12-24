Jade Thirlwall Shows Off New Little Mix Tribute Tattoo To Celebrate 10th Anniversary

24 December 2021, 11:38

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jade Thirlwall just showed her dedication to her Little Mix bandmates by getting a stunning new tattoo.

Jade Thirlwall has marked 10 years of Little Mix by getting a brand new tattoo.

The 28-year-old is super close to her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, and her new inking just proved it even more!

Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock's First Christmas With Her Twin Babies

The ‘Confetti’ songstress got the date the girl group were formed on the X Factor - alongside former bandmate Jesy Nelson - on her calf.

Jade shared a snap of the tattoo, which reads 19th August 2011 in Arabic, to her Instagram Stories to show fans the sweet tribute.

Jade Thirlwall got a Little Mix tribute tattoo
Jade Thirlwall got a Little Mix tribute tattoo. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram
Jade Thirlwall's new inking was to celebrate 10 years of Little Mix
Jade Thirlwall's new inking was to celebrate 10 years of Little Mix. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

“To commemorate 10 years of @littlemix,” she wrote, before tagging tattoo artist Danny Robinson and thanking him for the latest addition to her body art collection.

Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie marked Little Mix’s 10-year anniversary by releasing a brand new album titled ‘Between Us’, which was made up of some of the band’s biggest hits over the years as well as a series of new bops.

The album dropped on November 12 - just weeks before they announced they were going to ‘take a break’ from Little Mix following their postponed tour, which will take place in 2022.

Little Mix first formed on the X Factor in 2011
Little Mix first formed on the X Factor in 2011. Picture: Alamy
Jade Thirlwall marked 20 years of Little Mix with her new tattoo
Jade Thirlwall marked 20 years of Little Mix with her new tattoo. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

They insisted in their statement that ‘we are not splitting up’ and that they have ‘plans for more music, tours and performances in future’.

Their plans to take a break from the band come after Leigh-Anne and Perrie both welcomed babies just days apart from each other in August.

The girls also have their own business ventures and individual career moves they’ve been working on which we’re sure will keep them busy until they’re ready to reunite in future!

