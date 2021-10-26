How Much Money Perrie Edwards Could Make From Disora Fashion Brand

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is launching a side project in the form of her very own clothing line called ‘Disora’.

Perrie Edwards’ highly-anticipated fashion brand, Disora, is on its way!

After months of speculation about what her upcoming project is, the Little Mix star finally revealed she has been working on her very own fashion line and it's just days away from launching.

The new mama took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, even sharing a glimpse of the enviable PR chest sent to her, which we can assume contains items from her first drop.

The 28-year-old songstress has already teased a leather blazer and a denim jacket as some of the items that will be sold.

But just how much will Perrie’s fashion brand items cost? And how much money will she make from her new project?

How much do Perrie Edwards’ Disora clothes cost?

As Perrie is yet to officially launch Disora, details on the items of her clothing brand and what she will sell are yet to be revealed.

Disora has been described as a luxury fashion range, with the slogan of the company being ‘Luxury Fashion, Delivered Globally’.

Luxury fashion items usually cost slightly more than the average retail price for high street clothing - but Disora launches on October 30 so it won’t be long until we find out!

How much money will Perrie Edwards make from Disora?

As it’s the start of a new business venture for Perrie, it will take some more time to tell.

That being said, the ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmaker has a huge following so we’re sure fans and her friends will be excited to support her with her new project, adding to its inevitable success.

According to various outlets, the average earnings for a new clothing business usually brings in around $51,000 (£36,900) annually.

Perrie already has an impressive net worth of around £5.9million alone, with Little Mix’s estimated net worth as of September 2020 adding up to a staggering £25 million.

