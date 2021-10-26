How Much Money Perrie Edwards Could Make From Disora Fashion Brand

26 October 2021, 15:49

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards is launching a side project in the form of her very own clothing line called ‘Disora’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards’ highly-anticipated fashion brand, Disora, is on its way!

After months of speculation about what her upcoming project is, the Little Mix star finally revealed she has been working on her very own fashion line and it's just days away from launching.

The new mama took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans, even sharing a glimpse of the enviable PR chest sent to her, which we can assume contains items from her first drop.

Perrie Edwards Is Launching Fashion Brand 'Disora'

The 28-year-old songstress has already teased a leather blazer and a denim jacket as some of the items that will be sold.

But just how much will Perrie’s fashion brand items cost? And how much money will she make from her new project?

Perrie Edwards is launching her fashion brand, 'Disora'
Perrie Edwards is launching her fashion brand, 'Disora'. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
Disora's first drop will be out on October 30
Disora's first drop will be out on October 30. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

How much do Perrie Edwards’ Disora clothes cost?

As Perrie is yet to officially launch Disora, details on the items of her clothing brand and what she will sell are yet to be revealed.

Disora has been described as a luxury fashion range, with the slogan of the company being ‘Luxury Fashion, Delivered Globally’.

Luxury fashion items usually cost slightly more than the average retail price for high street clothing - but Disora launches on October 30 so it won’t be long until we find out!

Perrie Edwards has been teasing Disora for months
Perrie Edwards has been teasing Disora for months. Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram
How much money could Perrie Edwards earn from Disora?
How much money could Perrie Edwards earn from Disora? Picture: @perrieedwards/Instagram

How much money will Perrie Edwards make from Disora?

As it’s the start of a new business venture for Perrie, it will take some more time to tell.

That being said, the ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmaker has a huge following so we’re sure fans and her friends will be excited to support her with her new project, adding to its inevitable success.

According to various outlets, the average earnings for a new clothing business usually brings in around $51,000 (£36,900) annually.

Perrie already has an impressive net worth of around £5.9million alone, with Little Mix’s estimated net worth as of September 2020 adding up to a staggering £25 million.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What are Hardin and Tessa's ages in After We Fell?

How Old Are Hardin And Tessa In After We Fell?

Zendaya had a surprisingly short screen time in Dune

Here's How Long Zendaya Was Actually In 'Dune' For

TV & Film

Travis Barker had his ex Shanna Moakler's name tattooed on his left arm

Did Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Respond To His Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips?
When will Dua Lipa release another album?

When Will Dua Lipa Release Her Third Album?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had £800K worth of their belongings stolen

What Was Stolen In Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £800K Home Burglary Including Jewellery
Giovanni Pernice released a statement to Instagram

Giovanni Pernice Confirms Split From Maura Higgins On Instagram

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him