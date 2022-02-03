Leigh-Anne Pinnock Scores Solo Recording Deal Ahead Of Little Mix Hiatus
3 February 2022, 12:04
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has signed a major recording deal for solo music in the run up to Little Mix's hiatus.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is gearing up to a solo career after signing a lucrative recording deal with Warner Records.
As Little Mix’s hiatus approaches, the three stars are focusing on their independent ventures – with the mum-of-two planning to further expand her discography.
The girl group confirmed the long-whirring rumours in December that they were in fact going on a hiatus following their Little Mix Confetti Tour, concluding in May.
The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to share her excitement over the career milestone, she posted to her story: “So excited for what’s to come.”
The official UK Twitter page for the label announced the news on Wednesday (February 2), writing: “Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family!”
Leigh-Anne has already dipped her toe into the solo music pool with the original soundtrack to festive feature flick, Boxing Day – which was also her acting debut.
An insider spoke to the tabloids, stating: “A number of labels were keen to bag Leigh-Anne but Warner seemed the best fit.
Delighted to welcome Leigh-Anne Pinnock to the Warner Records family! ❤— Warner Records UK (@warnerrecordsuk) February 2, 2022
Sign up to her mailing list to hear about exciting news first!https://t.co/fWVbJLRFw0 pic.twitter.com/d1rNflQCIn
“She’s already been in the studio working on tracks for months,” revealing that new music could be on the horizon.
The 'Between Us' songstress has been carving out a solo career for herself as she also landed her first hosting gig last year for the MOBO Awards.
