People Think Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Andre Gray Are Getting Married During Jamaica Holiday

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray jetted to Jamaica at the end of January. Picture: Getty / Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is in Jamaica after saying in a 2020 interview she and Andre Gray are tying the knot there ‘in 2022’…

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray got engaged in May 2020 and this year they’re getting married after welcoming their twin babies in August 2021.

In an interview last year Little Mix's Leigh-Anne revealed their wedding location is Jamaica… where the couple are currently on holiday….

Leigh-Anne and Andre have ignited rumours they’re getting married whilst on their sun-soaked vacation, with an eagle-eyed TikToker re-surfacing a clip of the pop star spilling on her wedding details.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared some stunning photos in Jamaica. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed twins in August 2021. Picture: Getty

In the clip, they resurfaced an interview in which Leigh-Anne said: “I’m going to do it in Jamaica, in 2022.”

Bandmate Perrie Edwards is also on holiday – albeit miles away in (possible stopover?) Dubai – but Jade Thirlwall is still in the UK, which makes us think it’s not Leigh-Anne and Andre’s wedding date just yet.

Andre’s football club announced last week he wouldn’t be joining his Watford team on the pitch, writing in a tweet: “Good luck!”

‘Good luck!?’ Good luck for what!? His wedding!?

In all seriousness, it doesn’t look like Leigh-Anne and Andre are getting married any time within the next few days because her sister Sairah isn’t out there, and she’d never walk down the aisle without her.

Sairah commented on Leigh’s holiday post: “Without me!”

Leigh-Anne could very much be out there to finalise their big day plans, or, you know, just having a lovely holiday.

