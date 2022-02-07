Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Holiday: From Rare Baby Photos To Adorable Family Moments

7 February 2022, 15:32

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared the sweetest holiday photos
Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared the sweetest holiday photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared pictures of her first family holiday with the babies – and it's too cute!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given fans the sweetest insight into her latest family holiday!

The Little Mix star posted a slew of snaps to her Instagram, even sharing some rare pictures of her twin babies!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Scores Solo Recording Deal Ahead Of Little Mix Hiatus

Leigh-Anne and her footballer fiancé Andre Gray welcomed two bundles of joy in August 2021, the pair have understandably remained quite private online regarding the twins since they were born.

Fans couldn't help but swoon over the family photos – here's an inside look!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray pose with their twins
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray pose with their twins. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock posts pictures with the twins
Leigh-Anne Pinnock posts pictures with the twins. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The young family jetted off to Jamaica for their winter vacation, paying homage to Leigh-Anne's heritage – in one post the singer wrote about Caribbean island nation: "Finally Made it Home."

Leigh-Anne stunned in a series of summery ensembles and looked happy as ever taking her two children on their first holiday!

The Boxing Day actress and sportsman posed on a serene beach, each with a tot in their arms – too cute!

Leigh-Anne shares a sweet moment of Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne shares a sweet moment of Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked gorgeous on her holiday
Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked gorgeous on her holiday. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The comment section soon flooded with fans and friends gushing over the adorable post.

Little Mix sister Perrie Edwards replied to the carousel post: "Absolutely STUNNING!"

The singer's sister, Sairah Pinnock, even revealed her FOMO in the comments, writing "without me" capped off with a sad emoji.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who will be performing at the BRITs 2022?

BRIT Awards 2022 Performers: Ed Sheeran, Adele, Anne-Marie & More

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship Timeline As They Welcome Second Baby

Features

Kendall Jenner has hit out at the 'pick me girl' comments in the best way

Kendall Jenner Claps Back At Shady ‘Pick Me Girl’ Comments

Molly-Mae Hague is splasing out on cars

Molly-Mae Hague Gifts Her Sister An Extravagant £32K Car

Gigi Hadid had to respond to the commotion she accidentally caused on RiRi's bump photo

Gigi Hadid Clears Up Comment On Rihanna’s Bump Photo After Sparking Theory She’s Pregnant With Twins
Kanye West shared private DMs from Kim Kardashian's cousin asking for Yeezys

Kanye West Shares Private Messages From Kim Kardashian’s Cousin Asking For Yeezys Amid Divorce Dispute

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star