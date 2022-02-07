Inside Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Holiday: From Rare Baby Photos To Adorable Family Moments

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shared the sweetest holiday photos. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared pictures of her first family holiday with the babies – and it's too cute!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has given fans the sweetest insight into her latest family holiday!

The Little Mix star posted a slew of snaps to her Instagram, even sharing some rare pictures of her twin babies!

Leigh-Anne and her footballer fiancé Andre Gray welcomed two bundles of joy in August 2021, the pair have understandably remained quite private online regarding the twins since they were born.

Fans couldn't help but swoon over the family photos – here's an inside look!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray pose with their twins. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posts pictures with the twins. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The young family jetted off to Jamaica for their winter vacation, paying homage to Leigh-Anne's heritage – in one post the singer wrote about Caribbean island nation: "Finally Made it Home."

Leigh-Anne stunned in a series of summery ensembles and looked happy as ever taking her two children on their first holiday!

The Boxing Day actress and sportsman posed on a serene beach, each with a tot in their arms – too cute!

Leigh-Anne shares a sweet moment of Andre Gray. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock looked gorgeous on her holiday. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

The comment section soon flooded with fans and friends gushing over the adorable post.

Little Mix sister Perrie Edwards replied to the carousel post: "Absolutely STUNNING!"

The singer's sister, Sairah Pinnock, even revealed her FOMO in the comments, writing "without me" capped off with a sad emoji.

