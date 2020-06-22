Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Age, Net Worth & Football Team Revealed

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a premier league footballer. Picture: instagram

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the footballer boyfriend of Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards. But what’s his age and net worth and which football team does he play for?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a premier league footballer player who is also the boyfriend of Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

Perrie and her boyfriend Alex currently live together in a stunning house in London and often post loved-up selfies together and TikToks.

Inside Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Amazing Transformation

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is the boyfriend of Perrie Edwards. Picture: instagram

But what’s Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s age? What’s his net worth and what football team does he play for?

Let’s take a look…

What is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s age?

How old is he? Alex is 26 years old.

What is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s net worth?

Alex has an estimated net worth of £13.1million.

He currently receives a weekly wage of £120,000!

What football team does Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play for?

Alex plays for Liverpool.

What was Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s injury?

Alex suffered multiple injuries to his knee and hamstring in a collision with Alexsandar Kolarov in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final in 2018.

How long has Alex Oxlade Chamberlain been in a relationship with Perrie Edwards?

Alex and Perrie have been dating since 2016 and are more in love then ever. They've now moved in together and are constantly surrounded by engagement rumours. Find out more on their loved-up relationship here.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News