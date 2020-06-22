Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Age, Net Worth & Football Team Revealed

22 June 2020, 13:25 | Updated: 22 June 2020, 13:36

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a premier league footballer
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a premier league footballer. Picture: instagram

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the footballer boyfriend of Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards. But what’s his age and net worth and which football team does he play for?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a premier league footballer player who is also the boyfriend of Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.

Perrie and her boyfriend Alex currently live together in a stunning house in London and often post loved-up selfies together and TikToks.

Inside Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Amazing Transformation

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is the boyfriend of Perrie Edwards.
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain is the boyfriend of Perrie Edwards. Picture: instagram

But what’s Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s age? What’s his net worth and what football team does he play for?

Let’s take a look…

What is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s age?

How old is he? Alex is 26 years old.

What is Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s net worth?

Alex has an estimated net worth of £13.1million.

He currently receives a weekly wage of £120,000!

What football team does Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain play for?

Alex plays for Liverpool.

What was Alex Oxlade Chamberlain’s injury?

Alex suffered multiple injuries to his knee and hamstring in a collision with Alexsandar Kolarov in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final in 2018.

How long has Alex Oxlade Chamberlain been in a relationship with Perrie Edwards?

Alex and Perrie have been dating since 2016 and are more in love then ever. They've now moved in together and are constantly surrounded by engagement rumours. Find out more on their loved-up relationship here.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade's Skinnydip collection is gorgeous!

Jade Thirlwall’s Skinnydip Collaboration Is Here & We Want It All
Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: What’s Happening To The Band’s Talent Show After It Was Postponed

News

Jade has been tipped to appear on Strictly by the bookies.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Tipped To Star On Strictly Come Dancing’s 2020 Series
Little Mix hated their name after being forced to change it

Little Mix Hated Their Name After Changing It & Thought It Would End Their Career
Jesy Nelson had a special birthday celebration at her Essex home

Inside Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson’s Lockdown Birthday As She Turns 29

Hot On Capital

Many people are anxious about leaving lockdown

Why You Might Be Feeling Post-Lockdown Anxiety And How To Manage It

News

Ansel Elgort and his high school girlfriend Violetta Komyshan

Are Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Still Together?

TV & Film

Disneyland Paris will reopen next month.

Disneyland Paris Announces Reopening Date

News

Who is Love Island's Francoise Draschler? Here's everything you need to know

Love Island Australia Francoise Draschler: Age, Job And Where Is She Now

TV & Film

Little Mix Press Image

Here's Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Being Feminists

News

People don't know Jason Derulo is a pop star thanks to TikTok

Jason Derulo's TikTok Is Confusing Gen Z Who Didn't Know He's A Pop Star

Jason Derulo