Are Little Mix Splitting Up After The Confetti Tour?

Is Little Mix ending after the Confetti Tour? Here is everything you need to know about the future of the girl group...

Little Mix has had a decade-long career like no other, but will they be parting ways after their Confetti Tour?

The answer is, sadly, yes – but the trio have made it crystal clear that their upcoming hiatus (not a split) won't be forever.

The Mixers embarked on their 'last tour' on April 9, with a whopping 28 shows being completed by the Confetti finale, which will take place at London's O2 Arena.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall will be streaming their final concert, which they have referred to as their 'last show... (for now)', giving fans more hope that the separation won't be forever!

Little Mix are wrapping up their Confetti Tour. Picture: Alamy

When does Little Mix's Confetti Tour end?

Little Mix's final Confetti Tour concert will be on May 14, completing three consecutive shows at The O2 Arena.

Fans can tune into a live stream of the last Confetti show as the girls round off their nostalgic tour.

When did Little Mix announce their hiatus?

After months of split speculation, Little Mix finally put the rumours to rest in December 2021 when they announced that they were gearing up for a planned hiatus.

They took to social media to reveal that they were taking a well-deserved break following the conclusion of their long-anticipated Confetti Tour.

On December 2, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade shared a joint statement, it read: "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

Little Mix will be streaming that 'last show'. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay," the girl group reassured fans, "we have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future.

"We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more. We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever," the band posted online.

Little Mix announced their planned hiatus back in December 2021. Picture: Alamy

How long will Little Mix's hiatus be?

The Little Mix ladies will be throwing themselves into solo ventures following their break from the girl group, but they did reveal in an interview that they have already discussed the potential date that they'll reunite!

They didn't explicitly reveal how long the hiatus be, but Perrie did tell the publication: "Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back! We’re like: ‘is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?’.”

