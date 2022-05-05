Little Mix Fight Back Tears On Stage During 'Confetti' Concert

The Little Mix girls got emotional during their recent Confetti concert. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Little Mix has been getting emotional during their concerts as they approach the end of their Confetti Tour and inch closer towards their hiatus.

The Little Mix ladies are rapidly heading towards the end of their Confetti Tour, meaning that everyone is feeling just a little bit emotional.

Last year, the trio announced that they would be going on a hiatus following the conclusion of their tour, their last concert is scheduled for May 14 – not long to go until Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall focus on their solo projects!

Not only are the fans getting in their feels about the 'end' of Little Mix, but the girls themselves are too! Earlier this week at their Cardiff show, the girl group was visibly fighting back tears onstage.

As the musicians belted out their friendship anthem 'Between Us', they got choked up knowing that their days touring as a three-piece were coming to an end.

Little Mix are approaching the end of their last tour. Picture: Alamy

Concertgoers took to social media to talk about the heartwarming moment at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on May 3.

One user posted: "All three of the Little Mix girls cried during Between Us last night and were unable to finish singing."

A clip of the band singing the song circulated on Twitter, as Little Mix struggled to sing through the tears, Jade asked the crowd to help out: "Please, do me a favour and sing it will ya?"

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne turned their microphones to the audience during the emotional song from their greatest hits album.

Little Mix embarked on their last tour on April 9, which will see the ladies complete 28 shows in total. The Confetti Tour finale will take place at London's O2 Arena on May 14.

All three of the Little Mix girls cried during Between Us last night and were unable to finish singing. “Please, do me a favour and sing it will ya?” Jade asked the crowd. pic.twitter.com/nkVpfvhw1o — Little Mix Tea ☕️ (@TheLittleMixTea) May 4, 2022

me in between us staring at perrie pointing at her telling her not to make me cry and she does this, plz ye didn’t help hun but I love u @LittleMix pic.twitter.com/DOgtLknfOQ — rach (@thirlyroses) May 4, 2022

Fans couldn't help but get teary-eyed themselves as they watched the onstage moment unravel, on Mixer took to Twitter to share their nostalgia: "Guys.. this week is our last full week with little mix.."

Another user posted: "You can see Jade's tears my heart."

The trio have concerts remaining to complete in Manchester, Nottingham and London before they wrap on their last tour.

Little Mix revealed last month that fans will be able to tune into their final show's live stream from the comfort of their own home on May 14 – grab your tissues now!

