How To Join In And Make The Most Of Little Mix’s Last Tour

Little Mix are currently on their last tour before they go on a hiatus. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are embarking on the band’s last tour for a while after they announced their hiatus - and here are some tips on how to make the most of it.

Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ tour has kicked off and fans are already loving the performances and on-stage moments between Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

The trio announced in December that they are set to take a little break from the band following their tour, telling fans they are going on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects but assured fans that, of course, ‘Little Mix is forever’.

With all of the girls starting their solo careers with their very own studio sessions, as well as their individual businesses, they’re definitely going to keep themselves busy for the foreseeable - before they hopefully decide to reunite for another tour one day.

So, we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can stay involved with this tour and make the most of their ‘Confetti’ era…

Little Mix are heading on their last tour. Picture: Alamy

Learn the setlist lyrics

Of course, the easiest way to get involved with the girls’ last tour is to learn the setlist!

The ‘Black Magic’ hitmakers are bringing a seriously iconic list of songs ready to perform at each show, and we're sure that learning the lyrics will be no problem for Mixers, who have more than likely already had every lyric memorised for what feels like forever!

If you want to check the full setlist for Little Mix’s ‘Confetti’ tour, here it is.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are taking a hiatus from Little Mix after their tour. Picture: Alamy

Going over the setlist for The Confetti Tour 👀 There’s been a few changes along the way 😅 What songs would you like to see us perform? pic.twitter.com/JTPegjDUL7 — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 25, 2022

Get involved with their choreography

Thanks to the girls sharing glimpses of their rehearsals on TikTok, fans have already been treated to a look at some of their incredible choreography for their new tour.

It goes without saying that doing the full choreography for each song whilst at their show would prove to be very difficult, however, that doesn’t stop you from learning a few of the moves along the way!

Little Mix have headed out on a series of UK dates for their 'Confetti' tour. Picture: Alamy

Follow the right accounts for updates

First and foremost, keeping updated on Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade’s respective social media pages is the best way to stay on top of all the info as well as the official Little Mix accounts.

But you can also stay updated with fan pages on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok as fans who have already attended their first few shows have been sharing constant updates online.

Last but not least - make sure to have the best time celebrating 10 years of the band!

