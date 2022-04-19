Perrie Edwards' Baby Boy Axel Watches His Mum Perform At Little Mix Concert

19 April 2022

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards' baby boy with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Axel, just went to his first ever Little Mix concert – and he's got the merch to prove it!

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are back on tour for Little Mix's final string of 'Confetti' concerts before they go on hiatus to round off 11 years of success.

The girls' friends and family have stopped by a few of the shows to see the trio in action, but Perrie had one very special guest watching from the crowd this weekend – her baby boy Axel!

After another successful night Perrie posted a few photos from Axel's first concert, revealing 'in true baby style, he s**t everywhere'.

Perrie Edwards matched baby Axel in Little Mix merchandise
Perrie Edwards matched baby Axel in Little Mix merchandise. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram
Baby Axel supported his mum from the crowd
Baby Axel supported his mum from the crowd. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

The little one matched his mum in 'Confetti' merchandise before his little accident, but he still looked super cute for the outing, where Perrie's mum Debbie was on hand to help out with the tot.

"We were in matching Little Mix tracksuits but in true baby style he shat everywhere. But here we are! Watching his first ever show," Perrie wrote in the heart-melting Instagram post.

She also shared a video of Axel – wearing huge headphones – clapping along as mum Perrie belted out her verse in 'Heartbreak Anthem'.

"Such a dream," Leigh-Anne commented on the post as Jade wrote: "Too much!"

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their son in summer 2021
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed their son in summer 2021. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Perrie and partner Alex welcomed baby Axel last August, days after bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her fiancé Andre Gray also became parents – to twins!

Leigh-Anne and Andre are understandably private about sharing their little ones on social media and haven't yet shared their names, but occasionally the pop star will treat fans to a family photo with her babies.

Little Mix are on their final tour before going on hiatus, performing their final tour date at the end of April before they go their separate ways.

Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie have promised Mixers however that it doesn't mean it's the ned of the road for the girl group.

