Here's What Fans Think Will Be On Little Mix's Confetti Tour Setlist

Fans can't wait for Little Mix to return to the road. Picture: Little Mix/Alamy

Little Mix is currently in rehearsals for their long-awaited Confetti Tour and fans are already trying to guess what their setlist could be.

Little Mix will soon be returning to the road with the highly-anticipated Confetti Tour starting in April – and we're all eager to know what setlist they'll be bringing to the stage.

The tour, which celebrates their sixth studio album of the same name, was subjected to multiple delays but Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are just weeks away from belting out their mega-hits in venues all around the UK and Ireland!

The Confetti Tour will run for 28 undoubtedly incredible shows, kicking off on April 9 in Belfast and concluding in London's O2 Arena on May 14.

Little Mix has been leaving clues on TikTok, leading fans to speculate what songs from their discography they could be performing on tour – here's what the trio have in store for us next month...

Little Mix are touring before their hiatus which will take place in May. Picture: Little Mix

It's widely assumed that the band will perform new material that they haven't had a chance to sing live many times, such as the singles from their greatest hits album released in 2021.

'Between Us' featured both new and old bangers from the Mixers, with the title track becoming a firm favourite among fans – surely they'll whip this one out?

The Little Mix ladies indirectly confirmed that they will be bringing another new hit on tour with them, 'Love (Sweet Love)', when they posted a video singing the tune as they rehearsed their harmonies.

The trio hilariously laughed off their mistakes as they were warming up their vocals, and they captioned the post: "28 days till tour! We need to get out s**t together [sic]."

Little Mix have been hinting their setlist to fans online. Picture: Alamy

Fans speculated that 2016 mega-bop 'Touch' could be on the setlist after the girl group posted another TikTok that showed them strutting to the anthem with their back-up dancers.

And of course, we must mention the song that had both an album and an arena tour named after it – 'Confetti'. We'd all be shocked if the three-piece didn't belt this one out on-stage!

Mixers haven't been able to stop theorising what songs could be included in the upcoming slew of shows ever since Perrie hinted that a fan favourite wouldn't be making the cut.

Little Mix are currently in rehearsals for their long-delayed Confetti tour. Picture: Alamy

A fan account wrote to the DISORA founder on Instagram: "If a mess happy 4 u isn't on that paper all my tickets will be sold I'm so serious do u hear me."

To which Perrie simply replied with a 'grimace' emoji – it's not looking good for 'A Mess (Happy 4 U) fans!

