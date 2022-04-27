Little Mix Fans Can Watch The Girls' Final ‘Confetti’ Concert

By Capital FM

Little Mix are on their final tour dates before going on hiatus after 11 years together, and Mixers who missed out on tickets will be able to watch the girls live one last time.

Little Mix are streaming their ‘Confetti’ concert when they perform for a final time before their hiatus on May 14 in London, so all Mixers can watch their idols’ last show which the girls have promised is just ‘for now’.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced they’re heading on hiatus at the end of 2021, assuring fans they’ll be back together in future for more music and more performances.

How To Join In And Make The Most Of Little Mix’s Last Tour

But for now they’re rounding off their ‘Confetti’ tour before going their separate ways.

Little Mix are live-streaming their 'Confetti' tour. Picture: Alamy

Little Mix are going on hiatus. Picture: Getty

When they perform at The O2 in London on May 14, their fans will be able to livestream the show on the night.

In a message to fans the trio wrote: “The Confetti Tour has been a dream and we've been having the BEST time performing for everyone!

“We wanted to live stream the last show of the tour so that all of you, our incredible fans around the world, will have a chance to watch live and be a part of the show with us.

Little Mix have promised their hiatus is just 'for now'. Picture: Alamy

“This will be our last show for a while, so it's going to be super emotional. We love you all so much and are so thankful for your support over the last 11 years. This show is for you.”

They also posted a video to their 15.5 million Instagram followers of just a few of their show highlights – including those glittering all-in-one outfits – to ask fans to ‘join us for the final night’ of the Confetti tour.

