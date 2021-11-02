Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Perrie Edwards Chat About Becoming Mothers

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock tell all about motherhood. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Little Mix/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards got candid about their new lifestyles as they welcomes babies just weeks apart!

Little Little Mix sure do keep Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards busy!

In the girl group's latest interview, they got candid about how motherhood has affected their lives and careers.

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with footballer fiancé Andre Gray in August, whereas her Mixer sister Perrie Edwards gave birth to her son, Axel, with Alex Oxlade Chamberlain the following week.

Little Mix dish on their new babies. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

The 'Love (Sweet Love)' singers graced the cover of The Telegraph's Stella magazine for its October issue and spoke about how their latest arrivals have changed up their routines.

Perrie told the publication: "There’s no such thing as having a scheduled lifestyle anymore."

The ladies spoke about the unpredictability of motherhood, Leigh-Anne chimed in: "Like you say, Pez, you can’t plan anything. Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan."

Little Mix talk about their new arrivals. Picture: Getty

Perrie shared some appreciation for Leigh-Anne who is juggling two newborn babies, she said: "Axel is a good sleeper, but I don’t know how you’re doing it with two, Leigh-Anne."

Leigh-Anne quipped back: "I don’t even know myself."

The new mum-of-two – who is featuring in her first film, Boxing Day – has chosen to keep the gender and names of her babies offline, stating to the magazine: "I’m just gonna keep it to myself."

Sounds like the Little Mix ladies are very busy!

