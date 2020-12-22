First Photos Of Leigh-Anne Pinnock On 'Boxing Day' Film Set As 'Holiday' Singer Set For Acting Debut

22 December 2020, 12:25

Leigh-Anne Pinnock photographed on the set of 'Boxing Day'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock photographed on the set of 'Boxing Day'. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been pictured for the first time on the set of 'Boxing Day' in which she's making her acting debut.

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is all smiles as she is photographed for the first time on the set of Boxing Day, which she is set to make her acting debut in, as the ladies explore solo ventures whilst continuing on in the band without Jesy Nelson.

The upcoming rom-com saw the 'Holiday' singer filming by Tower Bridge in London in a scene where she appears to serenade what we're thinking could be a love interest.

But, we'll have to wait to find out what happens when the film is all wrapped up!

Jesy Nelson Returns To Instagram For The First Time Since Leaving Little Mix

First photos of Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the set of rom-com 'Boxing Day'
First photos of Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the set of rom-com 'Boxing Day'. Picture: Splash News

The 29-year-old could hardly contain her excitement at starring in the upcoming rom-com directed by Aml Ameen as she shared a sneak peek behind the scenes from a very festive looking scene.

Posting the BTS shot with her face on the monitor, the 'Holiday' singer wrote: "Butterflies. Eeek."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives sneak peak behind the scenes from upcoming film
Leigh-Anne Pinnock gives sneak peak behind the scenes from upcoming film. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock

The plot of the upcoming film says: "Melvin [Ameen], a British author living in America, returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée Lisa [Aja Naomi King] to his eccentric British-Caribbean family."

"Their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world her fiancé has left behind."

As of yet, it is unclear which role Leigh-Anne is playing, but whatever it is, she's undoubtedly going to smash it- and we're even happier knowing we'll get to hear the star sing in the flick!

The Little Mix ladies support Leigh-Anne in her acting ventures
The Little Mix ladies support Leigh-Anne in her acting ventures. Picture: Instagram @leighannepinnock

To make the whole thing even more exciting, Leigh-Anne's bandmates Jade and Perrie couldn't be happier for their pal, leaving adorable comments cheering her on as she posted a sneaky picture from the set.

Jade posted a load of praising emojis, whilst Perrie gushed: "Superstar. Movie star. My inspiration! Ily."

What Perrie said!

