Jesy Nelson Returns To Instagram For The First Time Since Leaving Little Mix

21 December 2020, 11:07

Jesy Nelson returns to Instagram after leaving Little Mix
Jesy Nelson returns to Instagram after leaving Little Mix. Picture: Instagram @Jesynelson

Jesy Nelson has posted an incredible snap to Instagram for the first time since leaving Little Mix and fans couldn't be happier to have their favourite gal back on the feed.

Jesy Nelson has posted to Instagram for the first time since quitting Little Mix uploading a sultry snap and putting her natural curly hair firmly on display showing she is doing better than ever.

Jesy Nelson posts first Instagram since leaving Little Mix
Jesy Nelson posts first Instagram since leaving Little Mix. Picture: Instagram @Jesynelson

The 29-year-old simply captioned the incredible snap with a love heart emoji, rocking her signature style of a crop top showing her enviable abs, jeans and her highlighted locks.

People rushed to comment, writing, "there she is" and "back with a bang" and fans couldn't wait to let the 'Holiday' singer know they've missed her and are loving seeing her happy.

After announcing she is quitting Little Mix after nine years to focus on her mental health, Jesy had been relatively quiet online until she posted a heartfelt statement thanking people for their kind words of support.

She wrote: "I just want to say thank you to every one of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days."

"Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much love you all."

Jesy Nelson thanks everyone for their kindness
Jesy Nelson thanks everyone for their kindness. Picture: Instagram @Jesynelson

Her statement about leaving Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne to continue on without her as a three came as a huge shock to many.

However, everyone has shown nothing but love to the singer who has been open about her battle with mental health, especially with the pressures of being in a girl group.

She wrote: "After much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix."

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health."

"I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

Everyone from the band to her ex Chris Hughes has thrown their support behind Jesy- and it looks like she's doing just fine!

