Jesy Nelson Posts Emotional First Instagram Message Since Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson posts first message since leaving Little Mix. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson has posted a seriously emotional message to Instagram as she breaks her silence for the first time since leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has posted a heartfelt message on social media, the first time she has spoken in public since leaving Little Mix, letting everyone know how much their love and support have impacted her during this difficult week.

The 29-year-old posted the emotional message on her Instagram story and we're NGL, it's made us kind of emotional.

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

Jesy wrote: "After much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix."

"I just want to say thank you to every one of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days."

"Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much love you all."

"I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."

Jesy Nelson thanks fans for support on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @Jesynelson

Tuesday 15th December saw Jesy post her statement that shocked the world when the 'Holiday' singer revealed she's leaving the band after nine years to focus on her mental health.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health."

"I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard."

Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne confirmed they plan to continue on in the band as a three piece and have already stated they can't wait to see fans on their scheduled 2021 'Confetti' tour.

They have, of course, said how heartbroken they are about Jesy choosing to leave but always have, and always will support her fully in any decision she makes.

We're so glad to have heard from her and to know of all the support she is receiving!

Download Our App For All The Latest Zayn News