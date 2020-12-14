Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

14 December 2020, 17:16 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 17:20

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix
Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix. Picture: Getty

Jess Nelson has quit Little Mix, but Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are ‘not ready for it to be over’. Here’s a look at the ‘Confetti’ singers’ statement.

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix.
Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix ‘after an amazing 9 years’. However, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have confirmed in a statement that they will carry on as a trio as they are ‘not ready for it to be over’.

The shock announcement was shared on the ‘Sweet Melody’ singers’ official Instagram account on Monday evening.

It read: “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix.

“This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans.

“We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.”

Jesy announced she was taking an ‘extended break’ from the band in November in a statement.

Jesy has released her own personal statement.
Jesy has released her own personal statement. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy has also shared a personal statement on her own Instagram account and thanked her fans for all of their love and support.

It read: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

We’re sending her, and the rest of the girls, so much love at this sad time.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson missed The Search final and the EMAs

Where Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Revealed

Little Mix

Harry Styles fell in love with acting during Dunkirk

Harry Styles’ Role In Dunkirk That Kickstarted His Passion For Acting

Justin Bieber teams up with NHS choir in bid for Christmas number 1

Justin Bieber Teams Up With NHS Choir For 'Holy' Rendition In Christmas Number One Race

Fans are asking 'is Taylor Swift married?'

Is Taylor Swift Married? Here's Why The Internet Thinks So

What is Harry Styles' middle name?

Harry Styles’ Middle Name Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is