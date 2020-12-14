Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix. Picture: Getty

Jess Nelson has quit Little Mix, but Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are ‘not ready for it to be over’. Here’s a look at the ‘Confetti’ singers’ statement.

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix ‘after an amazing 9 years’. However, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have confirmed in a statement that they will carry on as a trio as they are ‘not ready for it to be over’.

The shock announcement was shared on the ‘Sweet Melody’ singers’ official Instagram account on Monday evening.

It read: “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix.

“This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans.

“We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour.”

Jesy announced she was taking an ‘extended break’ from the band in November in a statement.

Jesy has released her own personal statement. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy has also shared a personal statement on her own Instagram account and thanked her fans for all of their love and support.

It read: “Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons.

“We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

We’re sending her, and the rest of the girls, so much love at this sad time.

